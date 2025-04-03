"Boycott!"- Riley Gaines reacts as female fencer refuses to compete against a trans athlete at Wagner College

Riley Gaines recently expressed her feelings when a female fencer boycotted her bout against a trans athlete. The incident happened at the Wagner College, which is situated in Staten Island, New York.

Ad

Gaines shared a video of the incident, where the fencer, Stephanie Turner, took a knee and announced her decision to boycott the bout against the trans athlete. Despite threats of disqualification, the female fencer refused to budge.

Gaines shared her thoughts as she wrote on her X timeline,

"Female fencer takes a knee and receives disqualification for refusing to compete against a man competing on the women's team at @WagnerCollege

Ad

Trending

THIS is how you say enough is enough. BOYcott!!! Kudos to this woman for taking a stand!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gaines also reacted to Trump administration's recent decision of officially freezing the funding for the state of Maine for continuously violating the Title IX provisions, and letting the trans athletes participate in women's sports.

Gaines took a jibe at Maine's current leadership as she posted on her X timeline,

"Trump admin freezes federal funding to Maine for continuing to allow boys to compete in girls sports. As a small, poor state, Maine will not survive without federal support. Excellent leadership, @GovJanetMills!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Riley Gaines has been campaigning against the participation of trans athletes in women's sports since 2022. Her efforts were openly acknowledged by President Donald Trump when he signed the executive order to prevent the participation of trans athletes in women's sports.

Riley Gaines slams WNBA for promoting trans athletes

Riley Gaines reacts to WNBA's recent trans athlete recognition [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines previously reacted to WNBA's social media post, where they actively promoted trans athletes with a dedicated post. The WNBA posted on their official X page on March 31,

Ad

"We honor the strength, courage and resilience of transgender people and the transgender community.We see you, we stand with you and we will continue to support you."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gaines shared the post on her timeline and added,

"I've never seen an organization more committed to self-imploding than the WNBA"

This isn't the first time the swimmer turned social activist called out the organization for their alleged double standards. In December 2024, during the 'white privilege' controversy around WNBA star Caitlin Clark, Gaines had posted on her timeline,

"I’ve never seen an organization self-implode the way the WNBA has in response to Clark’s stardom."

Riley Gaines had previously called out celebrities like Cynthia Nixon and Whoopi Goldberg over their views on women's sports. She had also campaigned against trans congresswoman Sarah McBride for promoting gender affirming care info in primary schools.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback