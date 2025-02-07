Riley Gaines recently expressed joy after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order. President Trump signed the order banning transgender athletes from competing in women's and girls' sports on February 5, the National Girls and Women in Sports Day, in the East Room at the White House.

The order imposes schools and colleges that receive federal funding to abide by President Trump's administration’s understanding of “sex" as the gender one was assigned at birth. The order signed on Wednesday also highlighted the exclusion of transgender athletes in the upcoming Summer Games, to be held in Los Angeles in 2028.

While Gaines found it surprising that such an order had to be passed by the President, she expressed her joy at being present when it was signed. In a video on her Instagram handle, she said:

"Today was a huge win for women and a huge win for common sense. If you didn't already know President Trump signed an executive order declaring that men are no longer welcome in women's sports or women's spaces. I can't even fathom how we have reached a point where a president has to use his executive powers to declare something that kindergartens know."

She added:

"But nonetheless, I am overwhelmed with emotion to be able to be in the room standing behind the president as he signed this executive order is the most vindicative and gratifying feeling."

President Donald Trump praises Riley Gaines for her efforts while signing the executive order to ban transgender athletes in women's sports

Riley Gaines visits The Megyn Kelly Show in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

While signing the executive order, President Donald Trump praised Riley Gaines for her persistent efforts and determination for women's safety in sports. Gaines has been a fervent dissenter of transgender athletes competing in women's sports.

President Trump highlighted Gaines' dedication and sacrifice during his speech, saying (via Times of India):

"Riley Gaines is the person I have been watching. She fought hard. Riley was a 12 time all-American who sacrificed countless hours in the pool. She gave up everything and just gave everyhting she had but then the league forced her to share a spot on the podium with a male swimmer who took her trophy while the media celebrated this stolen glory."

Trump added:

"I watched it, a lot of people watched it. It was ridiculous frankly but I want to thank Riley. She really has been in the forefront."

Gaines began her advocacy journey following the 2022 NCAA Women's Swimming Championships.

