  • "Never have I ever filmed myself crying"- Riley Gaines takes a dig at Selena Gomez for crying over illegal immigrants being deported

"Never have I ever filmed myself crying"- Riley Gaines takes a dig at Selena Gomez for crying over illegal immigrants being deported

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Jan 28, 2025 15:59 GMT
House Republicans Speak Following Vote On The Protection Of Women And Girls In Sports Act - Source: Getty
Riley Gaines takes a dig at Selena Gomez for crying over illegal Mexican immigrants' deportation [Image Source: Getty]

Riley Gaines recently reacted to Hollywood pop star Selena Gomez crying over illegal immigrants being deported in large numbers from the USA. The decision was taken immediately after Donald Trump took over as the 47th President of the USA.

Gomez uploaded a video online over the decision, crying for some of the deported Mexican immigrants. In her words,

"I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something."
also-read-trending Trending

However, the public didn't approve of her views, and massively criticised her for ignoring the rising problem of illegal immigration. Though Gomez deleted the video from her social media accounts, the criticism was far from over.

Gaines reacted to the same by making a sarcastic post on her X handle [formerly Twitter]. She wrote,

"Never have I ever filmed myself crying and posted it for the world to see"

Gaines also shared the video of a conversation on Fox News with a government official, who refused to apologize for the deportation. Gaines commented,

" 'We're going to do this operation without apology. We're gonna make our community safer.' My politics are whatever this is fire!"

Riley Gaines previously campaigned in support of the Laken Riley Act, which has provisions for taking action against the American states that refuse to act tough on illegal immigration. The Act was recently passed by the US senate by a majority vote of 64-35.

Riley Gaines on Selena Gomez staying silent over the Laken Riley case

This is not the first time Riley Gaines criticized Selena Gomez or someone else for their stance over illegal immigration. In a previous post on her X timeline, Gaines criticized Gomez for staying quiet over the Laken Riley case.

Gaines posted,

"Remember those who uncontrollably cry for criminals returning to their homes but remain silent for the innocent lives lost at the hands of those criminals. Laken Riley was one of many. Selena Gomez did not cry for her

Gaines also criticized the panelists of the ABC talk show 'The View' for their views on illegal immigration. She commented on her X timeline,

"So many people don’t understand the difference between legal and illegal immigration. Last week, Trump made it easier for my husband (a legal immigrant) to get a green card. These people are idiots."

Riley Gaines has been campaigning against illegal immigration since a long time. Apart from the above, the swimmer-turned-social activist also campaigned against the Title IX changes imposed by the previous administration led by Joe Biden, which in her opinion, would stifle any kind of criticism against the participation of trans athletes in women's sports.

Edited by Rupesh Kumar
