"Selena Gomez didn't cry for Laken Riley" - Riley Gaines slams singer for breaking down over immigration crackdown

Riley Gaines was critical of Selena Gomez after the singer broke down over Donald Trump's immigration policies. Gomez sobbed uncontrollably while speaking on the issue in a video but has since deleted it after facing widespread backlash.

Gomez, whose father is of Mexican descent, said during the video that all of 'her people' were getting attacked, and while she wished to do something for them, the 32-year-old said she was unable to do so.

“I just wanted to say that I'm so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise.”

In addition to the video, Gomez added the text “I'm sorry” and a Mexican flag to her story.

However, the singer was blasted for referring to the Mexicans as her people with several people questioning her whether she was an American. Former swimmer Riley Gaines was also critical of the swimmer and noted that Gomez hadn't cried for Laken Riley, who was murdered by an illegal immigrant last year.

"Remember those who uncontrollably cry for criminals returning to their homes but remain silent for the innocent lives lost at the hands of those criminals. Laken Riley was one of many. Selena Gomez did not cry for her."

Gomez's emotional breakdown comes on the back of US President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants. Alongside increasing the US Patrol over the Mexican border, Trump is expected to sign the Laken Riley Act, which would require the detention of unauthorized immigrants accused of theft and violent crimes.

"Trump made it easier for my husband to get a green card" - Riley Gaines on her UK-born spouse Louis Barker

In Picture: Riley Gaines speaks at Donald Trump's Rally In Glendale- Source: Getty

Riley Gaines recently expressed frustration over the stalling of her husband Louis Barker's green card for nearly three years by the United States Citizenship and Immigration over the COVID-19 vaccination policy. Gaines met Barker at the University of Kentucky and the couple got married in 2022 but were denied the green card due to their refusal to get vaccinated.

"Just got another letter from USCIS saying they won't give my husband his green card until he gets the Covid jab," Gaines wrote. "This is ridiculous. We've been married coming up on 3 years. We've spent thousands for the submitted forms to expire on their time. We're hoping for change soon."

The 12-time All-American announced on January 28 that her husband was finally given a green card after US President Donald Trump 'made it easier'.

"So many people don’t understand the difference between legal and illegal immigration. Last week, Trump made it easier for my husband (a legal immigrant) to get a green card. These people are idiots," she wrote

Gaines has been a vocal critic of illegal immigration as well as COVID-19 vaccination and campaigned for Trump's second term in the White House.

