“I called BS & refused to get it” - Riley Gaines' candid reflections on her COVID-19 vaccine decision

Riley Gaines openly discussed her experience as a college athlete during the COVID-19 season. The American swimmer revealed that, despite facing pressure from her college and teammates, she was happy with her choice.

In a Thursday tweet, she shared her experience with the COVID-19 vaccine. Riley Gaines alleged that she had been told that the vaccine was required and that failing to obtain it might jeopardize her team's safety. She, on the other hand, questioned this and elected not to be vaccinated.

Expand Tweet

“Being a college athlete during COVID was pretty miserable. They said we would be putting our team at jeopardy if we didn’t get the jab & told us it was mandatory. I understood that, legally, mandatory = highly recommended. I called BS & refused to get it. I couldn’t be happier.”

Expand Tweet

In response to a fan's question about her stance on gender issues compared to her skepticism about vaccines, Riley Gaines clarified that she wasn't necessarily against vaccines. She simply believed that, given her age and health, the COVID-19 vaccine didn't seem particularly beneficial to her.

“I’m not necessarily anti-vax. I get my flu shot every year and other standard vaccines. But for my age and my health and quick introducal, the covid vaccine didn’t seem beneficial. And looking back, I’m glad I didn’t get it. No judgment to anyone who did. Just my personal choice.”

Riley Gaines discusses faith, Christ-like identity, and more in an interview with Charlie Kirk

Riley Gaines discussed several topics in her interview with activist and radio talk show host Charlie Kirk, including the significance of faith, adopting a Christ-like identity, embracing biblical love, transgenderism, feminism, the realm of competitive sports, and upholding biblical truth.

Expand Tweet

In the interview, Gaines emphasized her commitment to living a Christ-like life through sharing the gospel and defending what she believed to be the truth. Charlie Kirk, known for his conservative activism and as the founder of Turning Point USA, conducted the interview.

“Christ-like life is what we here as Christians on this earth do to spread his word’s message, which is the gospel. I have had people tell me, You say you are a Christian, but this isn’t what God would do and how God loves all. While I, of course, knew that, I struggled. Am I doing the right thing? I will talk to my people around me who are strong in their faith, my youth pastor, different people, and they will reassure me. Riley, of course we have a god who loves, but we also have a god who hates sin, and we have a god who holds people accountable. These people are desperately looking to put their identity into something. But as Christians and humans, the only place we will find satisfaction is in putting our identity in Christ.”

The interview underscores the complexity and depth of these conversations and the importance of individuals like Gaines who are willing to engage in open dialogue about their beliefs and values.