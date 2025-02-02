"You gals rock"- Riley Gaines makes her feelings known as Adrian College softball team poses with her book

Riley Gaines recently expressed joy after the Adrian College softball team posed with her book 'Swimming Against the Current - Fighting for Common Sense in a World That’s Lost its Mind.' Gaines' book was released on May 21, 2024.

It falls under non-fiction, political science, commentary, and opinion genres, co-authored by A.J. Gregory, an American writer. Gaines has been an ardent advocate of women's safety in sports.

The former University of Kentucky swimmer has been protesting against the notion of transgender athletes competing in women's sports since the 2022 NCAA Championships. In the book, Gaines voiced her opinion using science, facts, and logic. Recently, the Adrian College NCAA Softball team gifted their players Gaines' book while sharing the picture on social media.

"Thank you @rileygbarker !!! We can’t wait for this read🤩," wrote the Adrian College NCAA Softball team in their Instagram caption.

Sharing her excitement, Gaines graced the comment section, writing:

"This is the coolest thing EVER I love these girls."

Gaines also shared the picture on her Instagram story and admired the women's softball team.

"Omg," Gaines wrote adding a few teary eyes emoji.

"An entire collegiate softball team with my book. You gals rock. Send your kids to @adriancollege," she added.

Riley Gaines reacts to the restoration of Title IX rules in schools & colleges

Riley Gaines recently expressed her contentment with the restoration of Title IX rules in schools & colleges. The new development by the U.S. Department of Education restored the policy, stating that women's locker rooms and restrooms are reserved only for women.

"Once again, the Department of Education acknowledges women aren't a social construct, but biological beings worthy of sex-based protections. Lots of work has gone into restoring this recognition. Praise God," Gaines wrote on X.

The policies of Title IX were revised by the Joe Biden-led administration on April 26, 2024, allowing educational institutions to permit students to use restroom facilities based on their gender identity. Following the latest development, Gaines took a dig at the Biden-led administration's decision and wrote:

"Alas, Joe Biden's illegal administrative rewrite of Title IX has come to an abrupt end. Sex" = male & female as intended when written 1972 If educational programs don't comply, they risk losing federal funding."

In 2024, Riley Gaines along with other female athletes filed a lawsuit against the Biden-led administration's revision.

