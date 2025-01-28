Riley Gaines reacts to First Lady Melania Trump's official White House portrait

Riley Gaines recently reacted to the official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump. The official portraits of President Donald Trump and his wife Melania were released by the White House online a few days ago.

Gaines reacted with an emoji of a queen's crown on her X account:

Gaines also shared a post by a user with the X handle @brettcooper, which shared the official portraits of the Trump couple with the caption:

"Incredible. Power Couple"

Gaines had been campaigning for Trump ever since he announced his decision to contest the Presidential Elections for 2024. When the Trump administration pronounced an executive order, which called for an immediate ban on the participation of trans athletes in women's sports, Gaines appreciated the decision and wrote on her X timeline:

"This is the culmination of everything so many (including myself) have fought for. It's as simple as defining words because you cannot defend what you cannot define. Thank you, President. Promises made, promises kept."

Riley Gaines has been campaigning against the participation of trans athletes in women's sports since 2022. She first came into the spotlight for her campaign against the bias shown towards transgender swimmer Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships.

Riley Gaines on Donald Trump becoming the 47th President of USA

Riley Gaines on Donald Trump becoming the 47th President of the USA [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines also reacted to Donald Trump becoming the 47th President of the USA. After winning the 2024 elections with a thumping majority of 312-226 votes, Trump became the first US President in more than a century to become a President for two non-consecutive terms.

Recounting an incident from one of his campaigns for the Presidential elections commented, Gaines had commented on her X timeline:

"3 months ago to the day he was working as a fry cook at McDonald's. Today he will become the 47th president. The American dream is alive and well."

Gaines also took a jibe at her opponents, and further added in another post:

"I wanna remind the hundreds of TRA fascists who : assaulted me, barricaded me in a room,held me for ransom for ~5 hrs through the middle of the night, that Donald Trump is the 47th President of the United States. Lucky for them, even they will benefit from his presidency!"

Riley Gaines has been campaigning for several Republican poll promises, which culminated in the form of Laken Riley Act [which acts against illegal immigration] and Protection of the Girls and Women in Sports Act [which acts against the participation of trans athletes in women's sports].

