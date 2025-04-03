Austin Metcalf death: What happened to the Texas high school athlete?

Austin Metcalf was fatally stabbed on Wednesday during a track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas. He was 17.

According to the Frisco Police Department, officers responded to the scene around 10 a.m. following reports of a stabbing involving two 17-year-olds.

Metcalf died despite immediate life-saving efforts, including the use of CPR and blood transfusion. Jeff Metcalf, the father, said that the fight started when Austin asked another student to move from an area marked as reserved.

The suspect, identified as Karmelo Anthony, allegedly reacted violently, stabbing Austin in the heart.

"He brought a knife to a track meet, and he murdered my son by stabbing him in the heart," Metcalf told NBC 5 DFW. "The guy was in the wrong place, and they asked him to move and he bowed up. This is murder."

Austin’s twin brother, Hunter, was present during the attack and attempted to stop the bleeding.

“They were twins, identical twins, and his brother was holding on to him, trying to make it stop bleeding, and he died in his brother’s arms,” Jeff Metcalf said.

According to Jeff Metcalf, scholar-athlete, Austin maintained a 4.0 GPA and was an MVP on the football team. He stood 6 feet tall, weighed 225 pounds, and was set to graduate in 2026.

"He was on the right track," Jeff Metcalf said. "He was loved by many. He was a leader."

Frisco mourns teen athlete Austin Metcalf as community rallies in support

Following the stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Frisco high school track meet, the community has come together to support his grieving family.

A GoFundMe campaign started in his honor has raised more than $15,000 out of its $20,000 target to help out his mother, Meghan, and twin brother, Hunter.

Austin’s father, Jeff Metcalf, shared his sorrow on Facebook:

“As many of you know, my son Austin was stabbed to death at a school track meet. This tragedy has shaken me, my family, and friends to the core. He passed away in his brother’s arms. He wasn’t alone, at least. I can’t describe the range of emotions I am feeling. I pray God will guide our paths moving forward.”

The fatal incident occurred during the 11-5A district championship at Kuykendall Stadium, which hosted over 100 athletes from eight schools. Authorities secured the venue immediately after the stabbing, suspended the meet and sent students back to their campuses.

“The Frisco Police Department grieves with all those affected by this devastating loss,” the department said in a statement.

Counseling services have been arranged to support students and staff coping with the tragedy.

