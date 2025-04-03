“This is a tragedy”: CFB analyst mourns the death of Texas HS star Austin Metcalf

The sports community is in mourning after the shocking loss of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, a standout football player at Frisco Memorial High School in Texas. Metcalf was fatally stabbed on Wednesday during a University Interscholastic League (UIL) track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco.

Analyst Jason Whitlock reacted to the devastating news on X, writing on Wednesday,

"Died in the arms of his twin brother, according to early reports. This is a tragedy. Austin Metcalf."

Authorities say the altercation began when Karmelo Anthony was asked to move from an occupied seat. Metcalf’s father, Jeff Metcalf, told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that the suspect responded aggressively before pulling out a knife and stabbing Austin in the chest. His twin brother, Hunter, tried to save him but was unable to.

“I tried to whip around as fast as I could,” Hunter told WFAA. “I looked at my brother, and I’m not going to talk about the rest. I tried to help him.”

Jeff Metcalf recalled the heartbreaking moment, saying,

“They were twins, identical twins, and his brother was holding on to him, trying to make it stop bleeding, and he died in his brother’s arms.”

The stabbing took place around 10 a.m. during the UIL District 11-5A championship. Anthony was arrested at the scene and remains in custody at Collin County Jail without bond.

Despite his grief, Jeff Metcalf expressed forgiveness.

“I already forgive this person. God takes care of things. God is going to take care of me. God is going to take care of my family,” he said.

Frisco Mourns the loss of high school football star Austin Metcalf

The Frisco community mourns 17-year-old linebacker Austin Metcalf’s tragic death. Authorities have charged Centennial High’s Karmelo Anthony, a 5-foot-10 free safety, with murder.

Austin, who aspired to play college football, had recently been named his team’s Most Valuable Player and maintained a 4.0 GPA, according to a GoFundMe organized by his father, Jeff Metcalf.

“He was a bright young man with a great future ahead of him,” Jeff said. “His smile would light up the room. His passion for football was unbelievable.”

Jeff shared that he, Austin, and his twin brother, Hunter, had gone hunting just days before the tragedy—an annual tradition since the boys were two years old.

“This past weekend, Austin finally got his first hog,” he recalled.

Frisco police confirmed Anthony remains in custody at Collin County Jail without bond.

“The Frisco Police Department grieves with all those affected by this devastating loss,” officials stated.

Efforts to contact Anthony’s family were unsuccessful, and it is unclear whether he has obtained legal representation.

