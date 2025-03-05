"Seems like something a LeBron fan would say" - Jason Whitlock name-drops LeBron James over Twitter feud with co-founder of The Daily Wire

Sports analyst Jason Whitlock name-dropped LA Lakers star LeBron James amid a war of words on X (formerly Twitter) between Jeremy Boreing, founder and co-chief executive officer of media outlet The Daily Wire.

Whitlock responded to a tweet by Boreing, who accused Whitlock of often finding something to comment on. Whitlock said that Boreing's accusations are something fans would say in defense of four-time NBA champion James against him and fellow sports analyst Stephen A. Smith.

"Seems like an overreaction. Seems like something a LeBron fan would say about me or Stephen A. Smith. Someone refresh my memory, how often do I discuss Shapiro? This seems really overcooked. I'm asking legit questions and Jeremy is lobbing personal attacks. Weird. I'm not allowed to question?" Whitlock tweeted.

Whitlock and Boreing's feud started when Whitlock commented on a post by Ben Shapiro, The Daily Wire's founder and co-CEO. On Tuesday, Whitlock questioned the political commentator's statements on the latter's "The Ben Shapiro Show."

Whitlock's comment lured Boreing to defend his co-CEO and their media outlet. According to its website, Shapiro and Boreing launched The Daily Wire in 2015. It produced many podcasts, including Shapiro's.

Whitlock is known to provide no-holds-barred commentary on various topics, including the NBA, primarily on his show, "Fearless with Jason Whitlock."

Jason Whitlock blames LeBron James for "polarizing" the NBA

Jason Whitlock shared his thoughts on LeBron James' comments about being the face of the league, saying that the "pity party" must cease, as the 21-time NBA All-Star made the league "polarizing."

On Saturday, Whitlock posted a lengthy tweet:

"The LeBron James pity party must end. He chose to enter the Opinion Olympics. He launched a barbershop talk show and now wants to complain about barbershop sports conversations. Stop it. He decided to bring his unqualified opinions into the political arena, attacking Trump and law enforcement. He made himself polarizing."

"He pulled the Jussie Smollet about graffiti on his back gate. He made the NBA polarizing."

Whitlock's comments came following the four-time MVP's support of Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards' statement about being the face of the NBA.

James questioned the conversation around the topic and said that it comes with much pressure as it comes with constant criticism from those who cover the game.

