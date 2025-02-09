5 Super Bowl LIX players who played high school football in Texas ft. Patrick Mahomes

The internet is abuzz with excitement for the Super Bowl LIX, scheduled on Sunday at Ceasers Superdome in New Orleans. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will duel against each other, vying for the title of Super Bowl champion.

The Chiefs are the two-time reigning champions of the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Amid the upcoming match's thrill and frenzy, let's look at the Super Bowl LIX icons who played high school football in Texas:

Five Super Bowl LIX players who played high school football in Texas ft. Patrick Mahomes

#1 Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Cheifs)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played high school football for Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. The Chiefs icon was a three-star recruit per On3. He was ranked 58th in Texas, No. 33 as quarterback in the class of 2014 and held No. 499 nationally per On3.

He played college football for the Texas Tech Red Raiders and won the Sammy Baugh Trophy in his junior year. In 2017, Mahomes kicked off his NFL journey with the Kansas City Chiefs as the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. He's among the five QBs in NFL history to boast at least three Super Bowl wins.

#2 Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played high school football for Channelview High School in Channelview, Texas. Hurts was a four-star recruit and bagged No. 25 in Texas and No. 187 nationally. He was ranked No. 13 Quarterback in the Class of 2016, per On3.

Moving on to college, Hurts played college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide and transferred to the Oklahoma Sooners in his final year. In 2020, Hurts debuted in NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles' 53rd overall pick in the second round of the 202 NFL draft.

He's 2X Pro Bowl champion in 2022 and 2023 respectively and won the Bert Bell Award in 2022.

#3 Nick Bolton (Kansas City Cheifs)

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton played high school football for Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas. Bolton was a three-star recruit and held No.151 rank in Texas. In the Class of 2018, he was ranked No. 118 as a linebacker and No. 1032 nationally per On3.

He played college football for the Missouri Tigers and teamed up with the Kansas City Chiefs as the 58th pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. In his NFL career, he amassed Super Bowl wins in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

#4 Lane Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles)

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson played high school football for Groveton High School in Kilgore, Texas.

After high school, he played football for Kilgore College and transferred to the Oklahoma Sooners in his second year. He started his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles as the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft. In his NFL career, he earned six Pro Bowl wins and the Super Bowl championship in 2017.

#5 Rashee Rice (Kansas City Chiefs)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice played football for Richland High School in North Richland Hills, Texas. He was a three-star recruit and ranked No. 814 nationally.

Rice held the No.107th rank in Texas and earned the 115th spot as a wide receiver in the Class of 2019, per On3. He went on to play football for the SMU Mustangs and kicked off his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs as the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. He went on to win his first Super Bowl in his rookie year in 2023.

