“God takes care of things” - Heartbroken Austin Metcalf's father forgives 17y/o Karmelo Anthony for allegedly stabbing his son to death

Just one day after his death, the father of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf has already voiced forgiveness for the suspect of his son’s murder. Austin Metcalf, a high school football player and track athlete, was stabbed to death by a fellow football player and track athlete, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, per police reports.

Jeff Metcalf, Austin’s father, spoke with local NBC reporters just a day after the tragedy.

“The sad part about this is he died in his brother's arms. They were twins, identical twins, and his brother was holding on to him, trying to make it stop bleeding. And he died in his brother's arms.”

Jeff Metcalf spent the past weekend with his twin sons, taking them hunting. When he arrived at the track meet, he knew his son was no longer alive.

“I rushed up there, and I saw him on the gurney, and I could tell they said he wasn't breathing. I could see all the blood. I saw where the wound was.”

The grieving father questioned the suspect’s upbringing.

“I'm not trying to judge, but what kind of parents did this child have? What was he taught? He brought a knife to a track meet, and he murdered my son by stabbing him in the heart. … This is murder.”

However, Metcalf also shared that he has forgiven Anthony despite what he did to his son.

"I don't know. I know they have someone in custody. And you know what, I already forgive this person. God takes care of things. God's going to take care of me. God's going to take care of my family.”

Both students were high school football players in the Frisco, Texas, area. Anthony played free safety and strong safety for the Centennial High School Titans, who went 3-8 last season. Metcalf is a linebacker for the Frisco Memorial High School Warriors.

What happened in the Austin Metcalf stabbing

The altercation was allegedly started at a local school district track meet, where athletes from various schools within the district compete against each other. The District 11-5A track and field championships were being held at Frisco Independent School District's David Kuykendall Stadium.

Anthony, a senior at Centennial High School, was told by someone within Austin Metcalf’s group that he was in the wrong seat. Anthony got into an argument with Metcalf, a student at Frisco's Memorial High School. He then brandished a knife and allegedly stabbed Metcalf in the heart.

Austin Metcalf was rushed to the nearest local hospital, but he was pronounced dead when he got there. Anthony was subsequently arrested and has since been charged with first-degree murder.

