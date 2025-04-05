Alleged killer of Texas high school athlete Austin Metcalf makes chilling comment during investigation: Reports

Austin Metcalf, a 17-year-old football and track athlete from Frisco, Texas, tragically lost his life on Wednesday. The young athlete was allegedly stabbed in broad daylight by Karmelo Anthony, according to the Frisco Police Department.

A fight broke out between the two youngsters over a reserved table, according to Austin's father, Jeff Metcalf. The confrontation ended in Anthony allegedly stabbing the 17-year-old in the heart. Metcalf lost his life despite receiving immediate attention.

Anthony, who is currently facing murder charges, chillingly admitted to the murder during his arrest, as per an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC DFW.

"I'm not alleged, I did it," Karmelo Anthony reportedly told police officers when they referred to him as an alleged suspect.

The confrontation took place after Austin told Anthony to leave the tent he had occupied, as it was reserved for someone else, witnesses told the police.

Hunter Metcalf, Austin's brother, witnessed the entire saga unfold and talked about it in an interview with WFAA.

"It really was under 30 seconds, this altercation," Hunter said. "I never met this kid in my life. My brother stepped in and said, 'You need to move.' And [Anthony's] like, 'Make me move.' All of a sudden, he grabbed his backpack."

Emergency responders were alerted to the situation and Austin Metcalf was rushed to the hospital. However, the efforts proved futile as the 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

Austin Metcalf's father, Jeff Metcalf, forgives his son's alleged killer

Austin Metcalf's father, Jeff Metcalf, said he forgave Anthony just a day after the incident. Jeff spoke about the incident with local NBC reporters on Thursday.

"The sad part about this is he died in his brother's arms," Jeff Metcalf said. "They were twins, identical twins, and his brother was holding on to him, trying to make it stop bleeding. And he died in his brother's arms."

"I know they have someone in custody. And you know what, I already forgive this person. God takes care of things. God's going to take care of me. God's going to take care of my family."

Anthony's bail has been set at $1,000,000, according to People.

