What did Harvey Weinstein say about The New York Times? Melanie King claims he "might be right" about comparing his case to Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Social media influencer and YouTuber Melanie King took to X (formerly Twitter) this week to discuss Harvey Weinstein's recent statements about Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit, claiming The New York Times smeared his name.

Melanie weighs in on Weinstein's issues with The New York Times, citing that she believes he "might be right". The YouTuber posted a thread on X highlighting the various similarities between Harvey and Baldoni's alleged smear campaigns.

Melanie King explains that while she agrees that Harvey Weinstein is a "disturbingly immoral man" the evidence laid against him is not strong, and cites that as being the reason for why his cases are being overturned.

"The vast majority of women who made claims against him during Me Too were tossed out of court because they claimed he had balls when he didn’t. They were removed and implanted in his thighs in the 90s after an infection. Their stories, details, and timelines did not match. There was also no evidence of wrongdoing," Melanie King tweeted.

She continues by highlighting that Harvey was convicted on two cases built on "flimsy testimony" provided by the victims accusing the former film producer of s*xual assault.

"His conviction in NY was overturned and many believe his CA one will be too," she continues.

Melanie claims that because of the many supposed "shocking inconsistencies" in the stories provided by the victims, she believes much of their testimony was fabricated.

The YouTuber continues by suggesting Megan Twohey, a pulitzer-prize winning reporter at The New York Times, had massively contributed to the Me Too "hysteria" that supposedly led to "convictions not realizing evidence".

"The hysteria of Me Too was bolstered by Meghan Twohey of the NYTimes. It was this hysteria that led to those convictions not realizing evidence. This is the same woman who did the hit piece against Baldoni and seemingly wanted to revive this movement and her glory days," Melanie King stated.

Melanie proceeds to claim that Justin Baldoni is a "morally upright and pro-feminist man," highlighting the difference between him and the convicted s*x offender, stating:

"Justin Baldoni was a morally upright and pro-feminist man who for most is easy to defend because he is a “perfect victim”. Harvey is a s*xually immoral man that cheated and wh*red his way through Hollywood."

Melanie then cites how justice is not about morality when claiming that both individuals are victims of supposed smear campaigns led by The New York Times.

"It brought back everything I experienced" - Harvey Weinstein speaks on Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit against The New York Times

Harvey Weinstein reportedly commented on Justin Baldoni's ongoing $250 million defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, when giving a statement to TMZ magazine on April 9, 2025.

Justin Baldoni, 41, sued The New York Times in January claiming the news publication helped publicly spread Blake Lively's "s*xual harassment accusations" before she formally filed her court documents.

Justin and Blake Lively both starred in the 2024 film It Ends With Us, which was directed by Baldoni. Following the film's release, both actors filed lawsuits against each other, resulting in widespread coverage of this developing legal situation.

Justin Baldoni speaks onstage at the Vital Voices 12th Annual Voices of Solidarity Awards at the IAC Building on December 09, 2024, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Bryan Bedder)

Blake claims that Baldoni had "fostered a hostile work environment" and allegedly attempted to ruin her career. Both actors have denied allegations placed against them.

The New York Times also refuted Justin's claims of an alleged smear campaign, filing to dismiss the lawsuit in March, with a spokesperson for the company publicly stating:

“The Baldoni/Wayfarer legal filings are rife with inaccuracies about The New York Times, including, for example, the bogus claim that The Times had early access to Ms. Lively’s state civil rights complaint. Mr. Baldoni’s lawyers base their erroneous claim on postings by amateur internet sleuths, who, not surprisingly, are wrong"

Harvey Weinstein's comments are heavily tied to Justin's allegation against The New York Times, which suggests the publication supposedly "cherry-picked details" and altered key communications to deliberately mislead its readers.

Harvey claims The New York Times had allegedly treated him the same way when journalists reported on accusations that came forward against him during 2017's "Me Too Movement".

"Watching Justin Baldoni take legal action against The New York Times and its reporters, accusing them of manipulating communications and ignoring evidence that countered Ms. Lively’s claims, hit me hard, " Harvey Weinstein stated.

The convicted s*x offender continues by drawing comparisons between his and Baldoni's issues with The New York Times, claiming:

"It brought back everything I experienced when The Times reported on me in 2017. They did the same thing: cherry-picked what fit their story and ignored critical context and facts that could have challenged the narrative."

Harvey Weinstein goes on to suggest that he should have stood up and fought back against The New York Times, citing that he didn't speak up against the way "the truth" was twisted.

He ends his statement by claiming that he will be following Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against The New York Times very closely, explaining how the verdict matters to anyone who's been on the receiving end of a "media takedown".

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears for a pre-trial hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on March 12, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Jeenah Moon-Pool)

"That failure still haunts me. I’ll be watching this case closely. It matters to anyone who’s ever been on the receiving end of a media takedown, and even more to someone who's had to pay a high legal price," Harvey Weinstein stated.

The New York Times responded to Harvey Weinstein's recent statements, claiming that none of the facts, reported in their comprehensive investigation into allegations brought against the former film producer, are in dispute.

"Our comprehensive investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against Mr. Weinstein was rigorously reported over many months and based on on-the-record interviews, legal settlements paid to accusers, and other documents," a spokesperson for The Times said.

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of r*pe and s*xual assault charges in 2020 and was sentenced to 23 years in prison. Two years later, in 2022, the former film producer was found guilty of "other misconduct claims" and was sentenced to an additional 16 years behind bars.

