"Maybe you didn't watch the internet for the last 6 months": Journalist Kjersti Flaa reacts to Sherrilyn Ifill's Blake Lively piece on TIME magazine

Entertainment reporter and journalist Kjersti Flaa recently uploaded a new episode to her Flaawsome Talk's With Kjersti Flaa podcast exploring Blake Lively being named one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2025.

TIME reporter and civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill's cover story on Blake Lively's inclusion was a major topic for Kjersti. The entertainment reporter jokingly suggested Sherrilyn was not paying attention to the It Ends With Us actor's ongoing legal situation with Justin Baldoni.

"Maybe you didn't watch the internet for the last six months or the last year. Maybe you should do that before you actually write this article about how amazing Blake Lively is and calling her a titan," Kjersti stated.

The YouTube journalist went on to review Blake's TIME cover story. Kjersti Flaa suggests that the actor was included because she's a "philanthropist" and gave a massive donation to NAACP's legal defense and educational fund in 2019.

"She gave I think it was $2 million. There's different numbers everywhere, somewhere it said only $200,000. But her and Ryan apparently gave a bunch of money to NAACP's legal defense and educational fund. This was in 2019 and for some reason they didn't end up on the list because of that back then," she explained.

Based on Sherrilyn Ifill's cover of Blake Lively on the 100 Most Influential People of 2025 list, the journalist suggests she admired the actor's curiosity about their work. Ifill recounts the actor and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, contributing to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

"I remember an early conversation in which she expressed frustration that so much of our nation’s history was not part of the instruction she had received as a student. Her commitment to filling those gaps—and becoming the most fully informed and prepared citizen—is what I appreciate most about her," Sherrilyn Ifill stated.

"Her work has shaped our nation" - Blake Lively thanks civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill for Times Cover

On April 16, 2025, American actor Blake Lively was named one of TIME Magazine’s "The 100 Most Influential People of 2025 list" alongside several household names like Ed Sheeran, Serena Williams, Snoop Dogg, and more.

The actor took to Instagram to share her reaction and express her gratitude for being named in the publication's annual list. Lively cited it was an honor to be acknowledged, sharing praise for journalist Sherrilyn Ifill, stating:

"Her work has shaped our nation. WHO SHE IS - as a human, woman, mother, leader, fighter, healer, empath, risk taker and dream maker- has shaped my heart and also my stamina to never stop believing in a future that’s better and safer for everyone."

Thanking the civil rights attorney, Lively shared that her TIME feature was the most "surreal and meaningful" moment of her life. The 37-year-old actor expressed gratitude in her note, stating:

"My 10 year old self is pretty blown away right now."

Blake Lively is currently in an ongoing legal feud with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. She first filed her lawsuit in December 2024, claiming the director had allegedly s*xually harassed her on set.

In an amended lawsuit, filed in February 2025, Lively also suggested that Baldoni's behavior on set had made other women uncomfortable. Justin has refuted these claims and filed counter-lawsuits against Blake, Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloan, and The New York Times.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are seen on the set of "It Ends with Us" on January 12, 2024, in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Image via Getty/Jose Perez)

Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit suggests all parties named had allegedly orchestrated a public smear campaign against him and his production company Wayfarer.

Justin also accused Blake of attempting to take over control and exclude him from the production of It Ends With Us and the film's press run. The director alleges that Lively tried to stop him from attending the New York City premiere of the film.

Both parties having denied each other's claims, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are set to go to trial with an official court date scheduled for March 9, 2026.

