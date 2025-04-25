"Why hasn't he been cancelled?" Kjersti Flaa reacts as reports of Jon Hamm brutally torturing a university student resurface

In a new episode of Kjersti Flaa's FlaawsomeTalk podcast, the YouTube talk show host seemingly addresses the recent Jon Hamm controversy.

Ad

According to recent statements made by Mark Allen Sanders, a former University of Texas student, actor Jon Hamm is one of the few individuals named in an alleged "Sigma Nu fraternity ritual."

In an exclusive interview with Travis County’s Attorney’s Office, Mark Allen Sanders stated:

"He hits me right over my right kidney, I mean, square over it. Good, solid hit. And that stood me up. I’m hurting bad. I mean, being hit right where the kidney is, it’s k*lling me.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Around the six-minute mark of an episode titled "NYT Journalist slams Blake," Kjersti Flaa addresses the supposed university torture incident that Jon Hamm had allegedly participated in while attending the University of Texas in 1990.

"A terrible, terrible news story that made me really sick to my stomach when I saw it yesterday is about John Hamm," Kjersti stated.

Kjersti continues by suggesting she doesn't intend to quote anything from the story, claiming to be highly disturbed by what Mark Allen Sanders had alleged.

Ad

She goes on to state that the supposed university torture incident was "appalling," before highlighting that this story has been brought up several times over the years.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kjersti proceeds to call out John Hamm, seemingly asking viewers why the actor hasn't been "canceled yet," stating:

"You can say you're young but the violence, and the brutality, and the horror that this article is describing is just beyond me. Like why hasn't he been cancelled?"

The podcaster revisits a new story from Daily Mail, covering the alleged Jon Hamm controversy, citing the publication called up the actor for an official statement regarding Mark Allen Sanders allegations.

Ad

"They actually called John Hamm and his reaction was he got furious. John Hamm picked up the phone, for some reason they had his phone number, which I'm impressed by, and John Hamm said "I think you should call my rep. Who are you? This is inappropriate. It's a very odd choice for you to call me." he snapped at the reporter," Kjersti claimed.

Ad

"No, I don’t want to respond!" - Jon Hamm responds to Daily Mail dismissing alleged university torture incident

In November 1990, when Jon Hamm was a 20-year-old college student at the University of Texas, the actor allegedly tortured and humiliated a student named Mark Allen Sanders.

Mark's recent statements, during an interview with Travis County’s Attorney’s Office, suggest that Jon and six other individuals had tortured him as part of a "Sigma Nu fraternity ritual".

Ad

The former University of Texas student accuses the Mad Men actor of multiple violent acts, which supposedly included the group "setting his pants on fire".

Jon Hamm is seen at The SNL Afterparty on April 12, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty/XNY)

Mark Sanders claimed that these individuals took him to a confined area known as "The Pit," forcing him to do push-ups before ragging him, stating:

Ad

"I was hurting really bad, and I remember I was looking up at the ceiling, and I was gritting my teeth and squinting my eyes … it was sawing, and it was hurting."

Sanders continued by alleging that Jon Hamm had supposedly set his pants on fire during the fraternity ritual, claiming the actor set his "belt loop" ablaze.

"My head is down. I mean, my chin is in the chest at this point. I see him light the lighter and put it on my pants. I was kind of panicking because I was wearing a cotton t-shirt. I actually tried to put it out with my hands, and Jon Hamm wouldn’t let me. He made me blow it out with my mouth," Mark Sanders stated.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hamm, a sophomore student at the time, was arrested in 1993 on assault charges related to this incident, but the charge was reportedly dismissed after the actor completed his period of probation.

The incident has surfaced several times over the years, with Jon even referring to it as a "bummer". In a recent interview, conducted by Daily Mail Magazine, the actor responded to their request for a comment on Mark Sanders' allegations, stating:

Ad

"I think you should call my rep. Who are you? This is inappropriate. It’s a very odd choice for you to call me. They are claims that have been around for years. No, I don’t want to respond! I’m a little bit offended that you called my personal line; that’s why we have representatives."

Ad

In a 2018 interview with Esquire Magazine, Jon Hamm responded to journalist Maximillian Potter's request for comment on Mark Sanders' allegations, claiming he was "essentially acquitted" from all charges.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Perrin Kapur Perrin reviews music albums and the like as a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and a specialization in Finance and SMM, Perrin started out as a ghostwriter in 2017. Studying diverse musical genres for 7 years, and producing his own songs gave him an edge in comprehending and analyzing different artists and their discographies.



Perrin began his professional writing career by ghostwriting songs for upcoming artists, before moving on to music reviews. He carries out extensive research and double-checks information from a variety of news sources which include social media, artist/event websites, and other notable publications.



From Drake to Kendrick Lamar, Perrin's inspirations span far and wide across hip-hop's massive soundscape. When not crafting compelling narratives about your favorite artist, Perrin takes pleasure in writing and producing music, editing videos, and developing scripts for creators. Know More