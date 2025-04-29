"It sucks that she showed up": Kjersti Flaa laments Emily Blunt's appearance at Another Simple Favor premiere with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

On Monday (April 28), Kjersti Flaa uploaded a new episode to her Flaawesome Talk podcast addressing Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' appearance at the Another Simple Favor film premiere.

This past Sunday (April 27), Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds celebrated the premiere of her new movie Another Simple Favor in New York City. The actors were joined by famous peers like Hugh Jackman, Stanley Tucci, Shawn Levy, and Emily Blunt, on the red carpet.

Kjersti revisited the star-studded moment in her new episode titled "Ryan is OUT of CONTROL !?!". At several points during the video, the podcaster draws connections to Lively's ongoing legal feud with her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.

Around the 2:40 minute mark, Kjersti highlights several famous individuals who attended the red carpet event, sharing her disappointment with Emily Blunt showing support for Lively and her new film Another Simple Favor.

"Their friends were there to support them. Hugh Jackman stepped out. Even Emily Blunt. I like Emily Blunt, it sucks that she showed up at that, and gave them a hug, and was so excited to see Ryan Reynolds," Kjersti Flaa stated.

Sunday's event marked Emily Blunt and Blake Lively's second public interaction at a movie premiere together. In 2018, Blake and Ryan Reynolds attended the red carpet premiere of Emily and her husband John Krasinski's debut horror film, A Quiet Place, in New York City.

(L-R) Ryan Reynolds, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Blake Lively, and Hugh Jackman attend "Another Simple Favor" New York Screening at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 27, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Dia Dipasupil)

Kjersti Flaa drew attention back to the ongoing It Ends With Us legal drama, claiming that Blake being "out and about" in the midst of her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni is "absurd".

"The hypocrisy here is just so absurd. Just the fact that Blake is out and about like this, as I said yesterday, it's so bad for her lawsuit," Flaa claimed.

The podcaster then recounted suing the Golden Globes in 2020. She claimed her being a "successful reporter," who won a journalism award, was used against her when proving she didn't suffer any harm.

Kjersti draws a comparison to the Golden Globes lawsuit, suggesting a similar situation may repeat itself during Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's upcoming legal trial.

"They used that against me to say that I didn't suffer anything and it's exactly what they're going to use against Blake Lively here. She hasn't suffered anything. Like the CEO of the Time 100 Gala said "I think she's having a great year". She's having a great year," Kjersti Flaa claimed.

"Why are there more facts that they've been hiding" - Kjersti Flaa reacts to Ryan Reynolds' reaction to Blake Lively's speech at TIME100 Gala

On April 18, 2025, Blake Lively was named one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2025, alongside popular celebrities like Ed Sheeran, Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams, and more.

Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, sat down for an exclusive interview with People Magazine on April 25, a day after his wife was honored at the TIME100 Gala. The event was hosted last Thursday (April 24) at the Lincoln Center, in New York City.

Expand Tweet

During her speech at the TIME100 Gala, Lively seemingly alluded to her ongoing legal feud with Justin Baldoni, reportedly stating:

"I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum. What I will speak to separately is the feeling of being a woman who has a voice."

Ryan's interview with People saw him highlighting why he's in "incredible awe" of his wife. The actor continues by citing that he doesn't know anybody stronger than her.

"I don't know that I've met somebody stronger. And her coping mechanisms are just coffee, which is amazing to me because I don't know how I could hold what she holds and do it with [her] grace and strength. It's pretty profound," Ryan Reynolds said.

Ryan also spoke about Lively's speech, when she showed appreciation for her mother's support, stating:

"I think it's incredible in every sense of the word. There's no word that actually serves it, the purpose it deserves. She's always up for a self-deprecating quip. Let's not rush to judgment before all the facts are in."

Expand Tweet

Kjersti Flaa recounted the People Magazine cover story, in her new podcast episode, revisiting all of Ryan's statements to the publication. The podcaster brought up the actor's last statement, claiming it alluded to Lively's upcoming legal trial.

Flaa questions why Ryan Reynolds was supposedly alleging that there were more facts to the Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively situation. The ongoing legal feud has been heavily covered since December 2024, when the Another Simple Favor actor officially filed her lawsuit.

"Why are there more facts that they've been hiding? If they're so good, why not show the facts? That makes absolutely no sense. Why wouldn't you share all the facts in the first place, this is so idiotic. I think we want to see all the facts too Ryan," Kjersti Flaa said.

In a developing story, Marvel Entertainment, LLC has reportedly requested to be removed from the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

The entertainment company was reportedly subpoenaed over Ryan Reynold's portrayal of the "Nicepool" character in Deadpool & Wolverine. Baldoni's legal team has demanded all documents relating to the development of Nicepool, alleging that the character was created to mock and ridicule their client.

