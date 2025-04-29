What allegedly happened to Demi Moore at 15? Kjersti Flaa claims Blake Lively is part of Hollywood's "MeToo gang" after being spotted with Moore

Entertainment journalist Kjersti Flaa discussed the recent photographs of Blake Lively and Demi Moore at the Time 100 Gala in the latest episode of her Flaawsome Talk with Kjersti Flaa podcast on April 28, 2025. Referring to the Daily Mail report dated April 26, 2025, Flaa stated that Lively was seen striking a pose with the 62-year-old actress at the event.

Ad

"There were some photos that was disturbing to a lot of people with Demi Moore posing with Blake Lively at the Time 100 Gala," Flaa stated.

An insider told the same publication that the pictures of Moore with Lively were not just a "fake red carpet encounter" because both the actors were "in touch". The insider noted that Moore understood "how much s*xual harassment" happened in "the industry" and how such incidents were often dismissed before the #MeToo movement.

Ad

Trending

"Demi is supporting Blake and she finds it disturbing that she is getting so much hate," the insider added.

According to the Daily Mail report from October 9, 2019, Demi Moore shared in a sit-down interview with Howard Stern that she was allegedly r*ped at the age of fifteen. Her alleged assaulter was later identified as Val Dumas, a Greek-born landlord of the La Cage Aux Folles club and a family friend.

Ad

In her latest podcast episode, Kjersti Flaa discussed Moore’s story and pointed out that Moore’s experience was "different" compared to what allegedly happened to Blake Lively.

“Demi Moore came out in 2019 with a story that was pretty disturbing about how she had been 'SA-ed', on a completely different level of course than what Blake is claiming. Demi used the ‘R-word’ of what happened to her,” Flaa remarked

Ad

Ad

Flaa further explained that Lively’s interaction with Demi Moore implied how “the two of them apparently had bonded” over their shared experiences. The podcaster then speculated that Blake Lively is now trying to be in the “Me-Too Gang”

"What happened to Blake as we know, it’s ridiculous. And that she is now like in the Me Too gang in Hollywood," Flaa added.

Ad

Kjersti Flaa discusses Demi Moore’s support for Blake Lively, says she hasn’t put “too much energy” into reading up on Lively’s case

Demi Moore at the "The Substance" Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival - Source: Getty

In her latest podcast episode, journalist Kjersti Flaa discussed Demi Moore’s past trauma. She also expressed concern over Moore's show of support for Blake Lively amid the latter’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Ad

Flaa referenced Moore’s experience of alleged s*xual assault. According to the aforementioned Daily Mail report, Moore had shared that her mother, Virginia King, would often take her to bars as a teenager to attract male attention.

One night, Moore recounted, she returned home to find an older man who had a key to their home. That man, who was reportedly revealed to be Val Dumas later, r*ped her and allegedly said to her:

Ad

"How does it feel to be wh*d out for $500?"

Reflecting on the traumatic incident, Moore mentioned that she didn’t think “people would believe her” story and that’s why she “kept it inside for so long”.

During the podcast, Flaa emphasized her belief in Moore’s story, stating that she didn’t doubt what Demi Moore had previously experienced. However, the entertainment journalist also distinguished between Moore’s past and Lively’s current situation:

Ad

"But I think it’s so sad that Blake is putting herself in that category with her," she added.

Blake Lively and Demi Moore at the 2025 TIME100 Gala. (Image via Getty)

For the unversed, Blake Lively had filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of s*xual harassment and creating a “hostile work environment on set,” per BBC. In turn, Baldoni filed a $400 million defamation suit against Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, alleging they aimed to damage his reputation.

Ad

Despite Moore’s visible support for Lively, Flaa questioned her awareness of the full context of Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni's lawsuit. She speculated that “Demi Moore” had not spent “much energy into actually reading up on this case”.

She further shared her concern for Moore stating:

"I really hope that Demi Moore can read up about this and understand that she should not be hanging out with Blake Lively if she doesn’t want to be in that company".

Ad

Currently, Demi Moore is involved in several projects, including the second season of Ryan Murphy's Feud anthology series. Blake Lively, on the other hand, is busy with the promotional events of her new movie, Another Simple Favor. Additionally, she is navigating her legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, the trial for which is scheduled on March 9, 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More