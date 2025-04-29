"Is Khaleesi losing all of her dragons?"—Zack Peter on Travis Kelce unfollowing Ryan Reynolds amid Taylor Swift's alleged fallout with Blake Lively

Zack Peter recently commented on the alleged fallout between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift. On April 29, 2025, Peter posted a video on X stating that Swift's partner, Travis Kelce, had unfollowed Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Instagram.

Peter suggested that Swift was "done" with Lively after being dragged into the legal battle between Blake Lively and It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. Although the duo have been close friends for years, with Swift being the godmother of her three daughters, Peter stated that the pair "haven't been on the best terms".

He stated:

"Is Khaleesi losing all of her dragons? Do you think that they're just taking a brief pause, or is this truly the end of Blake and Taylor?"

He also commented that the actress still has the friendship of Another Simple Favor co-star Anna Kendrick, reportedly insinuating that the duo were earlier not on friendly terms either.

"I mean, if anything, Blake's still got Anna Kendrick, right? I mean, they're besties now, right?"

More about Taylor Swift's involvement in the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

According to Us Weekly, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us director and actor Justin Baldoni in December 2024. She accused him of s*xual harassment and launching a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni denied these allegations and filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and Reynolds, accusing them of defamation. He also alleged that Blake Lively used Ryan Reynolds and her close friend Taylor Swift to corner him and force him to give up creative control over the film.

As per Marie Claire, Justin Baldoni presented alleged text messages which were exchanged between him and Blake Lively. The texts read:

"If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you."

The "dragons" were speculated to be Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds, per Page Six. The lawsuit also featured a purported text message Baldoni sent Lively, which stated:

"I really love what you did. It really does help a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan or Taylor)."

According to Page Six, Taylor Swift was unhappy with being dragged into the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni. Swift was reportedly set to be subpoenaed last week to testify in the trial. A source close to Taylor told the outlet that Swift “can’t help but feel used” and “doesn’t appreciate being referred to as one of Blake’s dragons”.

As reported by Us Weekly, despite being included in the lawsuit, Swift had "no creative involvement" in the film. An insider told the publication that:

“Taylor has always been Blake’s friend, but Taylor doesn’t have any involvement in the case. She wasn’t part of the movie. Taylor was not a producer on the film. While she and Blake are friends, this case is now a legal matter for the courts to resolve.”

Taylor Swift is yet to publicly comment on the alleged feud between her and Blake Lively.

