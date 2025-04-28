"He doesn't even follow Taylor"— Internet reacts to Travis Kelce reportedly unfollowing Ryan Reynolds on Instagram

Travis Kelce has reportedly unfollowed actor Ryan Reynolds on Instagram, sparking conversations among fans over the weekend. The observation has since sparked widespread speculation and discussions online, especially given the long-standing friendship between Reynolds, his wife, Blake Lively, and Swift.

Neither Travis Kelce, Reynolds, Swift, nor Lively has made any public comments about the situation. However, the timing of the alleged unfollow has raised eyebrows, particularly because it comes after months of reported tension between Swift and Lively due to Lively's ongoing lawsuit involving her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

Swifties immediately took to social media to dissect the situation.

"He doesn't even follow taylor who gaf," one X user commented.

"And taylor doesn't even follow him. what's your point?" another user said.

"Hahaha. Taylor will always put her career before her friends. How stupid Blake was to think Taylor was her dragon. I can't wait till the information of how involved swift was in the dastardly duo's scheme comes out," a netizen wrote.

Fans were divided, with some mocking the drama as insignificant, while others criticized Taylor Swift's loyalty and speculated that Travis Kelce unfollowed Ryan Reynolds to support Swift's image.

"This isn't the first time he has unfollowed someone that either said something negative about Taylor/unfollowed someone as a way to send a message that he is on Taylor's side," an X user remarked.

"Im not defending blake, but taylor swift is the worst friend. I mean, when you most need your best friend, she walks away cause its bad PR for her image. She's just like her bestie selena: they always play the victim," another X user wrote.

"Oh my God! Has someone reported this to the Police?" an X user wrote sarcastically.

Travis Kelce's unfollow highlights fallout between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively amid ongoing legal drama

Taylor Swift and Lively have shared a close friendship since around 2015, and through Lively, Swift also became close with Ryan Reynolds. Swift even referenced the couple's children in her music.

Kelce and Swift, who started dating in the fall of 2023, were often spotted double-dating with Reynolds and Lively in New York City, as reported by Page Six.

The allegations of discord between Swift and Lively stem from Blake Lively's lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, who was accused of s*xual harassment and retaliation. In response, Baldoni sued Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lively's publicist for defamation, demanding $400 million, as stated by Page Six.

Court documents included texts between Blake Lively and others that allegedly mentioned Swift and Ryan Reynolds as her "dragons," implying their support for her. Swift's name being involved without her consent reportedly left the pop superstar feeling "used" and "like a pawn," according to Page Six. Sources stated that Swift wanted to distance herself from the situation.

Meanwhile, Baldoni's legal team reportedly plans to subpoena Swift and Ryan Reynolds, as stated by Page Six.

According to Billboard, Taylor Swift concluded her record-breaking Eras Tour in December 2024, which was honored as the "Tour of the Century" at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. While she has not announced any new tour dates, reports suggest that she is working on her next studio album, informally referred to as TS12, as speculated by Bustle.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has confirmed his return to the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2025 NFL season, marking his 13th season with the team.

As reported by Variety, beyond football, Travis Kelce is expanding into the entertainment industry with an upcoming cameo role in Happy Gilmore 2.

