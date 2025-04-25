From Ryan Reynolds to Leonardo DiCaprio: Zack Peter explores Blake Lively's alleged dating history asking her to "stay away from married men"

Podcaster Zack Peter took a deep dive into actress Blake Lively's rumored and confirmed dating history before she officiated her marriage to Ryan Reynolds in 2012. In a video uploaded to X on April 24, 2025, Peter walked through Lively's relationship timeline, drawing attention to moments where her rumored partners were allegedly married.

Ad

"I don’t want to shame her for living her best life, but like maybe we stay away from the married man allegedly," the podcaster remarked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to a Fandomwire article published on October 23, 2024, Lively dated her Simon Says co-star Kelly Blatz in 2004. After their breakup, she started dating her Gossip Girl co-star, Penn Badgley, in 2008.

However, in the aforementioned video, Peter stated that while Blake Lively was still with Penn Badgley, there were rumors about an alleged relationship between Lively and the then-married Ben Affleck in 2009.

"And in August of 2009, Blake and Ben Affleck started filming The Town. And this was around the time that Ben Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner. So, while there were rumors about Blake and Ben, we couldn’t actually confirm anything," Peter alleged.

Ad

As per Fandomwire, in 2010, Blake Lively met Ryan Reynolds while filming The Green Lantern. At that time, Lively was still with Pen Badgley, and Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson. According to Peter, this period was also complicated for both Lively and Reynolds because, by the end of 2010, the two actors separated from their respective partners.

“And rumors start to swirl about the two of them—Then, by the end of 2010, Blake breaks up with Pen Badgely and Ryan Reynolds divorced Scarlett Johansson, but still no confirmation about their rumored love affair," Peter added.

Ad

According to Fandomwire, before officially marrying Ryan Reynolds, Lively was also briefly linked to Leonardo DiCaprio in 2011, following sightings of the pair at the Cannes Film Festival.

"And then somewhere along the line, she breaks up with Leonardo DiCaprio and goes official with Ryan Reynolds," Peter remarked.

Zack Peter explains why Ryan Reynolds allegedly feels "threatened" having his wife, Blake Lively, around Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the 2025 Time100 Gala (Image via Getty)

During the aforementioned video, Zack Peter shared his perspective on why "Ryan Reynolds would be a little sus" about his wife, Blake Lively, spending time around actor and director Justin Baldoni. Peter traced Lively's relationship history, highlighting a timeline of confirmed and rumored partners, before marrying Reynolds.

Ad

While Peter did not directly criticize Lively, he suggested there may have been a pattern in her romantic choices. He clarified that he wasn't shaming her, but felt there were boundaries worth noting.

"I’m not trying to shame Blake Lively. Like, good for her. Live your best life. Play your game of whack-a-ole. Hop on one to the next to another. But like, maybe we stay away from the married men,” he said.

Ad

Peter then pointed out that only a few of Lively's known or rumored partners were single at the time they were involved.

"Leo’s [Leonardo DiCaprio] the only dude she was dating at the time that wasn’t married. Well, I mean, I guess. And Penn Badgley," he said.

Building on that context, Peter addressed the dynamic between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, her co-star from the movie It Ends With Us. Keeping Lively's past relationships in mind, Peter suggested that he understood why Reynolds might have felt cautious.

Ad

"Now I understand why Ryan Reynolds was threatened by having his wife Blake Lively around Justin Baldoni...I mean, have you seen Justin Baldoni?” Peter continued.

He also referenced past rumors involving Lively and her other co-stars, stating:

"If she was rumored to be having an affair with Ben Affleck and then immediately having an affair with Ryan Reynolds, I mean, it’s pretty fair to assume she would have jumped at the opportunity.”

Ad

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are currently embroiled in a heated legal battle with Lively's co-star from the It Ends With Us movie, Justin Baldoni. Their ongoing lawsuit is scheduled for trial on March 9, 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More