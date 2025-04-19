What is Vanzan? Zack Peter speculates Ryan Reynolds cheated on ex-wife Scarlett Johansson with Blake Lively during the company's formation

Zack Peter shared a new video discussing Ryan Reynolds’ personal life, referring to Vanzan Inc., which filed a lawsuit against ten anonymous people in September last year. The suit alleged that the accused attempted to damage the company’s reputation through various methods, as per a report by Daily Mail on April 18, 2025.

In the video shared on April 19, 2025, Zack Peter alleged that Ryan Reynolds had an affair with Blake Lively on the set of Green Lantern when Ryan was married to actress Scarlett Johansson. Zack said that Blake was romantically linked to Penn Badgley at the time and that Lively and Reynolds separated from their respective partners by 2010.

Notably, Justin Baldoni’s private messages that were leaked to The New York Times were reportedly obtained by Blake Lively with the help of the lawsuit filed by Vanzan, as stated by Daily Mail. Zack Peter addressed the same, saying that the company was formed the same year when Blake filmed for Green Lantern, and continued:

“The weird thing about this company name is that Ryan Reynolds happens to use Van a lot right? His social media handle is Vancity, which is in reference to Vancouver, which is where he grew up... But why would Blake Lively start a company when she met Ryan Reynolds, supposedly, and then name the company Vanzan? Like, what is Zan?"

The Daily Mail stated that Vanzan was involved in business-related activities in California, and it was established in Delaware in 2010. A corporate filing in California around two years ago alleged that “Blake Reynolds” was the head of the company, which was reportedly associated with the entertainment industry.

Zack Peter speaks on the possible meaning of Vanzan: Company details explained

As mentioned, the Delaware-based company was formed more than 10 years ago. The Daily Mail stated that they were reportedly involved in the import of home goods from the UK, and apart from being the CEO, “Blake Reynolds” allegedly served as their secretary and chief financial officer.

In his latest video, Zack Peter was spotted trying to understand the meaning behind the word Vanzan, and he referred to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds by saying:

“Could Zan be in reference to Tarzana, where she grew up? Vancouver, Tarzana, Vanzan?”

Zack then said that Ryan’s name is not reportedly associated with the company but Eric Binder, Ryan’s business manager, is a part of it. Peter then addressed what could have possibly led to the formation of the company.

“Is it possible that Blake and Ryan forms this company together, Vanzan, in 2010, around when they met, which could add speculation to those affair rumors and kind of add a little more legitimacy to them, right?" he said.

Zack added:

"Because if they were secretly having some sort of affair on the set of Green Lantern, seems like things were a lot more hot and heavy, and they just needed an exit plan.”

Zack alleged that Blake and Ryan might have planned something for the Free Guy actor to break up with Scarlett Johansson so that the duo could make their relationship official a year later and eventually get married.

The Daily Mail’s report on Friday, April 18, claimed that two furniture shipments from The British Shop were listed under the records of US customs, and that they were allegedly received by Vanzan. The shipments were reportedly delivered to Blake’s residence in Westchester County in 2019.

While Zack Peter’s video is trending everywhere, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have not shared any response to the claims made by the podcaster.

