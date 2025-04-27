"Well, Khaleesi, winter is coming": Zack Peter reacts to TIME Magazine CEO revealing why Blake Lively was included in the TIME100 list

Recently, podcaster Zack Peter reacted to TIME Magazine's CEO revealing why Blake Lively was included in the TIME100 list. Speaking on X on April 26 and addressing the Times’ list, Peter said:

“Now, we've officially found out just how Blake Lively made Times top 100 most influential people of the year.. She attended Times Gallo with her husband Ryan Reynolds, and the CEO of Time Magazine is explaining why…”

Addressing Jessica Sibley, the CEO of the magazine, he continued:

“Jessica Sibley says it's because Blake Lively is having a great year. What world is Blake Lively having a good year? Because she told the judge that she's traumatized, even though Time has named her Titan of the year, even though we're barely in April… Well, Kaleesi, winter is coming, and so is trial…”

The video came a week after Blake Lively’s name was mentioned in the “Titan” category of TIME magazine's 100 most influential people for 2025 on April 16. Other famous people in the category include Ted Sarandos, Serena Williams, and Mark Zuckerberg.

Blake Lively has been included in the TIME100 list of the Most Influential People of 2025

Criticising Blake and the whole list, Zack Peter in X video was seen agreeing with Megyn Kelly's earlier remarks. He stated:

“I actually have to agree with Megyn Kelly, I think that it's a ridiculous joke, as Meghan told the Daily Mail at the time 100 Diella. I mean, arguably she's influenced her career, but I wouldn't say that that's in a positive direction right now…”

He then went on to address the reasoning of the TIME Magazine CEO, Jessica Sibley, for including Blake Lively on the list. He further added:

“I don't think people are really looking at Blake and Ryan and being like, oh my God, hashtag couples goals.. I mean, if she's having a good year, then arguably Justin Baldoni should have also gotten acknowledgement on the Time 100 list, right?”

When Sibley was questioned about why Lively was one of the nominees at the TIME100 Gala on April 24 at the Jazz in Lincoln Centre in New York City, she responded:

"I think she's having a great year, and our role is to be the humanity's guide to trusted journalism. And so we're the storytellers. We've been telling stories for 100 years, and we're excited to tell her story.”

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, on the same day, after being named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People this year, Blake Lively paid tribute to her mother, Willie Elain McAlpin.

She said:

"My life was influenced most by my mother, Willie Elain McAlpin, who’s here with me tonight, an eternal optimist who’s always leaving me messages, hooping and hollering, saying, 'Life’s just a bowl of cherries.' It’s true, always, and she’ll get your number tonight, and she’ll leave you those messages, so please be warned."

On the other hand, Peter wasn’t the only one criticizing the decision to include Blake on the list. Internet personality Perez Hilton also did the same. In his blog, Hilton criticised the magazine on April 18 for including the Gossip Girl star, amidst the latter’s ongoing legal struggle with Justin Baldoni.

While explaining the reason behind nominating Lively and advocating for her, civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill congratulated the actress in a statement on the magazine’s website. She stated that Blake's advocacy, not her acting career, was the cause for the nomination. She further mentioned that Blake Lively was reportedly a humanitarian who researched the nation's most difficult issues.

On the other hand, Hilton asserted that the authorities had chosen an activist to exaggerate Lively and discuss anything outside her profession. This, according to Hilton, has helped in her reputation-building. Hilton also alleged in his blog post that the magazine's employees have backed her current public efforts.

The lengthy court dispute between Lively and Justin Baldoni, in which the former accused the latter of s*xual harassment, appears to have been the subject of her reference here.

Blake, however, hasn’t addressed these criticisms as of yet.

