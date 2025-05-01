"I respect him for doing that": Kjersti Flaa reacts as Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce unfollows Blake Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds on Instagram

Journalist Kjersti Flaa recently reacted to Taylor Swift's partner Travis Kelce unfollowing Blake Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds on Instagram. During a Youtube video, which was uploaded on April 30, Flaa talked about the same.

“I respect him for doing that. So many people are just like, you know, pretending that everything's okay,” she said.

She further added:

“Taylor and Blake will never be the way they were after this, and Travis does not have people in his life that he feels are not authentic, good for you... they don't want to take a stand in case it backfires on them. Personally I think pretending to be friends with them it's much worse at this point, especially in the public eye.”

For context, Swift and Blake were reportedly friends. Notably, Justin Baldoni implicated the pop star's name in his lawsuit against Blake and Reynolds, which "really hurt" Swift, as per People.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship is seemingly suffering due to the latter’s ongoing legal issues with Justin Baldoni

According to a report published by TMZ on April 28, amidst the Justin Baldoni- Blake Lively feud, Taylor Swift’s beau, Travis Kelce, reportedly unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on Instagram. There were rumors that Taylor Swift was not happy to be involved in Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, although recent reports indicate that they have resolved their differences.

While Travis unfollowed Ryan, the latter is still following Travis, according to the same source. Blake does not follow Travis, but she still follows Taylor. Taylor does not follow anyone.

This happened just a week after reports claimed that if Taylor Swift received a subpoena in the It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni's suit against Blake Lively, she might be headed to the witness stand.

Meanwhile, this news came four days after People published a story on April 24 saying that Taylor reportedly suffered harm after getting involved in Blake Lively's legal dispute. It further said that Blake was aware that she and Taylor would eventually recover from this and that their friendship was not permanently damaged.

According to the same publication, Taylor took this matter seriously, and she was glad they were able to move on because it truly wounded her. Now, this marked a change from earlier this year, when one of Swift’s representatives told The Mail on April 5:

"Taylor is not communicating with Blake. She was invited to SNL50, but with Blake there – and Kim Kardashian – it was the last place on earth she would be seen. Taylor is taking stock of which of her friends are good for her and who name drops her for personal gain after Blake-gate.”

They further said:

“She has a new album in the works and is shocked by how much drama she was pulled into. She won't let external factors hurt her career."

Meanwhile, their friendship has seen lots of ups and downs recently. According to the Blast’s April 5 report, earlier this year, Swift was drawn into a private screenplay conversation at Lively's house. This reportedly made Baldoni feel "ambushed.” Swift reportedly felt used and uneasy as a result of the circumstance.

According to text screenshots in the complaints, Lively referred to the singer as one of her "dragons" and called herself Khaleesi, which is the name for Queen in the popular television series Game of Thrones.

Although the precise moment when Travis unfollowed Ryan is yet unknown, it is thought to have occurred recently. On the other hand, Swift, whose song My Tears Ricochet was featured in the trailer for It Ends With Us, has not yet made a public statement regarding Blake Lively and Baldoni's legal dispute.

