Kjersti Flaa says Paul Feig "is lying" after he answers question seemingly hinting at Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni at Another Simple Favor premiere

On April 29, 2025, journalist Kjersti Flaa called out Another Simple Favor director, Paul Feig, for lying during an interview at the movie's premiere on Sunday, April 27.

In this episode of the Flaawsome Talk podcast, Kjersti Flaa revisited director Paul Feig's candid remarks during the interview when the interviewer asked Feig how the ongoing "distractions" had affected him, seemingly referring to the legal feud between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

Feig downplayed the situation in response, stating that they had fun making the film and everybody had a great time.

"Nothing, we're fine, I mean, everybody's just doing their thing. We had such a great time making this, and you know, people are so excited about the movie, that that's all that matters," Feig said.

However, Kjersti Flaa showed skepticism towards Paul Feig's response, urging him to stop downplaying the situation.

Pointing to his past movies that hadn't performed well, Kjersti Flaa added:

"Why is he lying? Has he ever promoted a film that he's done, where he had to close off the comment section when he released the trailer of the movie? I don't think so. I don't think everything's fine, Paul Feig, and this just makes you look fake."

On Sunday, Blake Lively celebrated the premiere of her upcoming film Another Simple Favor in New York City, accompanied by Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Stanley Tucci, Shawn Levy, Emily Blunt, and Paul Feig.

"Why would he all of a sudden unfollow Ryan Reynolds?" —Kjersti Flaa reacts to Travis Kelce's recent Instagram move

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs(Image via Getty)

On Monday, American football player Travis Kelce unfollowed actor Ryan Reynolds on Instagram, as reported by The Economic Times.

This comes amid the ongoing legal feud between It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. According to the Daily Mail, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's partner, is reportedly expected to be subpoenaed in the case.

Further in the video, Kjersti Flaa questioned Kelce's sudden move, considering Taylor and Blake have been best friends since 2015, and the two couples have frequently gone on double dates together.

"Why would he all of a sudden unfollow Ryan Reynolds?" Kjersti Flaa wondered.

Kjersti Flaa further speculated that Ryan Reynolds must have pressured Taylor Swift, as she is soon to be subpoenaed in the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal saga.

Flaa suggested that Swift felt uncomfortable, leading Kelce to intervene and protect her by unfollowing Reynolds from Instagram, thus avoiding a public statement and keeping people guessing.

"Because then she[Taylor Swift] wouldn't have to unfollow Blake Lively because that is a statement enough, and she could go clear and they could still like have a friendship," Flaa added.

Kjersti Flaa claimed that their friendship was over, accusing Blake Lively of being "disloyal" to Taylor Swift and using her "power" and "influence" against her.

Why is Taylor Swift being subpoenaed?

On April 22, 2025, a source told the Daily Mail that the Bad Blood singer and actor Hugh Jackman will "definitely serve this week" in court amid the ongoing It Ends With Us legal saga; the source also claimed that "it could happen anytime."

In December 2024, the Gossip Girl alum filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, film producer Jamey Heath, Wafarer Studios, and its co-founder Steve Sadwitz for "alleged misconduct" on the set, which led to “a hostile work environment that had nearly derailed production."

The lawsuit also accused Justin Baldoni of se*xual assault and orchestrating a smear campaign to "destroy" her online reputation.

In response, Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against the couple in January 2025 for "civil extortion, defamation, false light invasion of privacy, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, intentional interference with contractual relations, intentional interference with prospective economic advantage, and negligent interference with prospective economic advantage," as reported by People.

Taylor Swift's name entered the legal lawsuit as Justin Baldoni claimed that Swift, along with Reynolds and Lively, pressured him to change the rooftop scene in the movie It Ends With Us.

He alleged that during their meeting at the couple's New York penthouse, Blake Lively referred to herself as the Game of Thrones character Khaleesi and called Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift her "dragons," which led Baldoni to change the scene to align with Lively's vision, as reported by Hindustan Times.

According to Page Six, Baldoni apologized to Lively for their disagreement in the previous meeting via a "late-night" voice message. In the lawsuit, Bryan Freedman argued that Baldoni felt "obliged to text Lively to say that he had liked her pages and hadn't needed Reynolds and her megacelebrity friend to pressure him."

"The message could not have been clearer. Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively’s ‘dragons,’ two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him," Bryan Freedman added.

On February 5, 2025, Justin Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, made a statement on TMZ's Two Angry Men podcast, further suggesting Taylor Swift's potential subpoena.

"Anyone that reasonably has information that can provide evidence in this case is going to be deposed," Bryan Freedman said.

The trial for Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal dispute is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

