"We have proper 6-hour sit-down catchups"— Ed Sheeran opens up on his friendship with Taylor Swift on Call Her Daddy

Ed Sheeran recently opened up about his friendship with Taylor Swift as he appeared for an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast on April 9, 2025. As per the description of the YouTube video, the singer addressed a lot of topics in the conversation, including what people think about him in general.

Ad

Host Alex Cooper referred to Ed Sheeran’s bonding with Taylor Swift over the years and questioned Ed about his favorite memory with the popular singer. The Thinking Out Loud star recalled when he and Swift were busy with the latter's Red Tour and were living in Nashville.

Ed mentioned how he and Swift began spending time with each other.

“We used to fly to and from the gigs together and do sort of, I don’t know, I literally spent almost every single day with her for about six months. So I think that period of time,” he stated.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The artist disclosed that he and Swift meet each other around four times a year.

“We do what I said like instead of catching up the whole time, we have proper 6-hour sit-down catchups and I think that’s like a really nice way to do it, but I think that period, yeah, 2013,” he continued.

Apart from this, Ed opened up about the time when he was involved in some legal issues for around two years, with one case each year. Ed recalled the entire experience while speaking on the podcast.

Ad

“I had to go through all my old devices to give them like you know, voice notes and blah blah blah for the lawyers to have and going through all my old texts with people that I’ve known for that for that long. It was really nostalgic going through,” he mentioned.

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have shared a close friendship for more than 10 years

According to People magazine, the singers have collaborated on multiple projects, and Ed wrote a few lyrics on Taylor’s arm when she was supposed to perform in Australia.

Ad

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have performed together at many events. The former also opened for Swift when she was on tour between 2013 and 2014. Swift was also spotted cheering for The Simpsons star when he appeared at Madison Square Garden around ten years ago, as per People magazine.

Ed and Taylor collaborated on the latter’s album, Reputation, in 2017. Ed Sheeran made an appearance in the music video of their duet End Game, which has received almost 300 million views as of this writing.

Ad

Ad

Although Ed spoke on his bonding with Swift on the Call Her Daddy podcast recently, the Red Notice star addressed the same during another conversation on the Apple Music podcast hosted by Zane Lowe in May 2023.

Ed Sheeran praised Taylor Swift’s work achievements as a solo artist. The Sumotherhood star recalled that he spoke to Swift before the interview and said:

“We were just – everything that was on our minds we talked about, I mean that in itself is kind of therapy as well because you’re actually talking to someone that genuinely gets it. That has all the things that you feel and have insecurities about and how other people treat you or how your family treats you, she’s just basically in the same sphere.”

Ad

A few singles where Ed and Taylor have collaborated include Everything Has Changed, End Game, Run, and The Joker and the Queen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More