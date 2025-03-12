Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper to host new dating show Overboard for Love on Hulu

Alex Cooper, the host of the popular Call Her Daddy podcast, is set to expand her influence into reality television with her new dating series, Overboard for Love, on Hulu. Announced on March 12, 2025, the show, produced under Cooper's Unwell Productions, marks her first foray into television production and is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the dating show genre, as reported by People.

According to Deadline, the reality television program tracks a shipboard dating voyage with members of a "sexy singles" group seeking love. People must navigate through several obstacles before gaining access to the yacht's extravagant services. Throughout this competition, several new alliances will arise while existing relationships are tested until a single romantic pair emerges as a winner.

Contestants need to finish different assignments before earning more access to the yacht, seeing that success cannot be achieved through chemistry alone. The combination of luxury, romance, and rivalry is expected to make Overboard for Love a unique entry in the genre.

Overboard for Love is being produced by Cooper's Unwell Productions in collaboration with Jeff Jenkins Productions, known for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, in association with 3BMG and Walt Disney Television Alternative. Alongside Alex Cooper, executive producers include Jeff Jenkins, Matt Kaplan, Mina Lefevre, Russell Jay-Staglik, Jason Ehrlich, Ross Weintraub, and Reinout Oerlemans.

This marks Jeff Jenkins's second reality series with Hulu, following the success of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. His expertise in producing high-stakes, relationship-driven reality shows is expected to contribute to the success of Overboard for Love.

Alex Cooper has long expressed interest in expanding beyond podcasting, and Overboard for Love represents a major step in her career. In 2023, she co-founded the media company Tending with her husband, Matt Kaplan, who produced Netflix's To All the Boys franchise, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter on February 12, 2021.

Under this company, Alex Cooper launched the Unwell Network in 2023, which caters to Gen Z audiences. Her move into television aligns with her broader vision of creating bold, unfiltered content across multiple platforms.

Her transition into television follows a successful career in digital media. In 2021, Alex Cooper signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Spotify to distribute Call Her Daddy. More recently, in 2024, she moved the podcast to SiriusXM under an exclusive deal, expanding its reach. These moves have established Cooper as a powerful media entrepreneur.

Hulu continues to expand its reality TV offerings with shows like The Kardashians and Vanderpump Villa. Overboard for Love is expected to attract a younger demographic, aligning with Cooper's established audience from Call Her Daddy. Hulu's EVP of Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Rob Mills, praised Cooper's innovative approach, stating,

"Alex is a trailblazer who is undoubtedly shaping the future of entertainment, and this is only the beginning of an exciting journey as we welcome her to the family."

The network has been investing heavily in unscripted content, recognizing its growing popularity among streaming audiences. Reality dating shows, in particular, have been a strong performer on streaming platforms, and Overboard for Love aims to tap into this trend with its fresh approach.

The release date for Alex Cooper's reality dating series, Overboard for Love, on Hulu, has not been announced.

