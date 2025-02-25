"This would be the most iconic interview ever" — Fans speculate Call Her Daddy podcast will have Monica Lewinsky as their guest on February 26

Monica Lewinsky is speculated to appear in the upcoming episode of Call Her Daddy on February 26, 2025. Notably, netizens believed that Monica would be featured as a guest after a post shared through the podcast's official Instagram page went viral on different platforms. The post included a picture of a newspaper headline that reads:

"It was wrong."

A photo was also spotted below the headline of the folded newspaper, seemingly showing the eyes of the 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton.

Furthermore, Monica Lewinsky created headlines a few days ago when she addressed the claims of her alleged s*xual relationship with Bill Clinton while speaking on her podcast Reclaiming. According to Us Weekly, the reports of the relationship emerged back in the 1990s when Monica was a White House intern.

The alleged relationship was revealed to the public during Bill's first term as the president. However, he dismissed the rumors while speaking at a White House conference, stating that he never had any s*xual relations with anyone. Monica Lewinsky addressed the alleged relationship with Clinton on the podcast by saying:

"I fell in love with D.C. and the White House and the job and the environment and then, very unfortunately, I fell in love with my boss who was married and also the most powerful man in the world. What followed was an appropriate relationship that lasted for two years."

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of Call Her Daddy's Instagram post to share their reactions to the possible appearance of Monica Lewinsky on Wednesday. One of them seemingly expressed excitement by writing:

"Naahhh this would be the most iconic interview ever. The kids these days won't ever get to read a page about it."

Similar responses continued, with most of them questioning if Monica was supposed to appear on the podcast.

Monica Lewinsky addressed how she adjusted to a normal life after the investigation into the allegations

While speaking on Reclaiming on February 17, 2025, Monica said that she slowly began to understand her relationship with Bill Clinton over the years since it involved "real emotions." Lewinsky revealed that she had to spend attorney fees of almost $1 million, adding that she lost a lot of things during the investigation conducted into the allegations. She further stated:

"There was just a sense of fairness. I had made mistakes, but it felt like there was one set of rules for most people, and somehow, I had to abide by a different set of rules."

Monica Lewinsky said that she had a hard time finding new work after the allegations and that she went for an interview at around 50 places. She said that she was not hired anywhere and felt the pain of rejection every time, adding that she was confused about how to move on after the entire scandal.

Monica also mentioned that there was a time when she was unable to "move forward" in her life. She continued:

"I think what surprised me almost the most was that some of the hardest times and the times I came closest to not wanting to be here anymore were in the aftermath because I didn't realize how much I had lost."

Monica Lewinsky also disclosed that when she was trying to get back to her normal life, the paparazzi were following her, and she was having trouble going anywhere, including restaurants.

The speculations about Monica's appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast are trending everywhere. It remains to be seen if she will be featured in the new episode.

