Is Monica Lewinsky married? American activist delves into her "inappropriate relationship" with Bill Clinton in her new podcast

On February 8, American activist Monica Lewinsky released her podcast, Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky, and discussed how she went from controversy to advocacy.

She considered the consequences of her alleged relationship with Bill Clinton, the loss of her anonymity, and her gradual self-reflection in the first episode. Monica Lewinsky then went into additional detail about her experience of recovering her voice and facing public shame, following the reportedly controversial relationship with the 42nd US President.

The writer and activist then talked about the significant impact the controversy of 1998 had on her life. She said on the February 17 episode:

"I fell in love with D.C. and the White House and the job and the environment and then, very unfortunately, I fell in love with my boss who was married and also the most powerful man in the world. What followed was an inappropriate relationship that lasted for two years.”

Monica Lewinsky is not married. In a September 2021 interview with People, she noted:

"I do date. I'm not married yet... I don't know if that will happen or not, and I'm more okay with that than I used to be."

She allegedly had an affair with Andy Bleiler in 1992 and later, with Bill Clinton in 1995. Even though, she never admitted the relationship with Bleiler publicly, years later, his then-wife opened up about it to the New York Post on September 24, 2021.

Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton's alleged relationship ended in a controversy

Monica Lewinsky

Monica Lewinsky was allegedly in a relationship with Andy Bleiler, who is a production manager, and assistant professor of theater. As per his LinkedIn profile, since 2012, he has also been a set designer-cum-technical director at Lipscomb University. He further served as the production designer for the Sony feature picture Sun Moon.

He also worked as a freelance technical director and artist instructor at the Nashville Shakespeare Festival. Andy reportedly became romantically involved with Monica Lewinsky, even though they didn't confirm it back then. However, in 1997, Kate Nason, Andy's wife at the time, reportedly discovered his affair with Lewinsky.

Kate claimed the same in the interview New York Post interview, further saying that Monica Lewinsky quickly found herself embroiled in a presidential s*x scandal as a result of his adultery, after Monica's affair with Bill Clinton was made public in January 1998.

Talking about the aftermath, Kate further said:

“I got a call from my mother telling me she read a blurb about the [Bleiler and Lewinsky’s] affair in the LA Times … Before the end of the day, my voicemail was filled to capacity. The press showed up to our doorstep within hours.”

Additionally, this isn’t the first time their alleged affair came into public. As per LA Times’ January 29, 1998 report, Andy claimed that during his relationship with Monica, the former White House intern boasted about allegedly having oral s*x with a "high-ranking person in the White House."

Here, Andy seemingly referred to Monica’s relationship with the then US President, Bill Clinton. As per Time's May 4, 2018 report, Lewinsky was 22 years old and Clinton was 49 when they started dating in 1995. Their 18-month romance ended in 1997.

Later, as per AP News' July 21, 2015 report, on January 26, 1998, Clinton openly denied the relationship and said:

"I did not have s*xual relations with that woman, Ms. Lewinsky."

Nevertheless, he eventually accepted the relationship. According to a CNN report from August 17, 1998, he acknowledged having an improper and "wrong" relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky in a grand jury hearing that was recorded the same day.

As per the same source, he said:

"I know that my public comments and my silence about this matter gave a false impression. I misled people, including even my wife.. I deeply regret that."

However, Monica was still involved in the controversy as, according to the Independent's February 2025 report, as part of an inquiry into her alleged relationship with the 42nd President of the United States, the FBI arrested her on January 16, 1998, and the Office of the Independent Counsel questioned her for 11 hours.

Meanwhile, People Magazine made a detailed report on Monica on February 19, stating that Lewinsky eventually left the spotlight after the incident, and relocated to England in 2005 for further studies. She returned to the spotlight in 2014 when she wrote an essay for Vanity Fair, titled Shame and Survival.

Lewinsky established her own production business in 2021, Alt Ending Productions. Now, she has her own podcast show, Reclaiming, on which she discusses her path, and talks with friends and celebrities about theirs.

