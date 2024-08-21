How much is Alex Cooper worth? ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast host signs whopping $125 million deal with SiriusXM

Podcaster Alex Cooper recently signed a $125 million deal with SiriusXM, giving them exclusive distribution and advertising rights to her weekly comedy and relationship advice podcast, Call Her Daddy. Additionally, the broadcasting company will also own the rights to the podcast’s content and events.

The multi-year deal, effective from 2025, will also give SiriusXM the authority to the shows produced by Alex Cooper’s production company Unwell Network, including Hot Mess with Alix Earle and Pretty Lonesome with Madeline Argy.

Notably, Alex Cooper previously signed a $60 million three-year deal with Spotify in 2021, giving the audio streaming platform exclusive rights for Call Her Daddy, which eventually became the second-biggest podcast on the platform as of 2023, right behind The Joe Rogan Experience.

In the wake of the latest deal, it is noteworthy that Alex Cooper herself has an estimated net worth of $60 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Exploring the fortune and career of Alex Cooper

Alex Cooper first rose to fame in 2018 when she and her college roommate/friend Sofia Franklyn created the Call Her Daddy podcast, which they co-hosted under the banner of the Barstool Sports podcast network. Within two months, the podcast earned over two million viewers.

Later, in 2020, Cooper and Franklyn had a fallout after a contractual dispute with Barstool Sports. While the network offered a renewed deal soon, the latter left to form her podcast, Sofia With An F, while the former continued with Call Her Daddy. In June 2021, Alex signed a $60 million contract with Spotify and $20 million annually as the host.

Since then, her show has grown exponentially, especially resonating with female listeners, and has seen high-profile celebrity guests, including John Legend, John Mayers, Anitta, Madison Beer, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Jane Fonda, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Christina Aguilera. A recent guest includes a multiple-time Olympic medalist, Simone Bile, during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Around that time, she hosted various events for NBC under the title Watch with Alex Cooper.

Earlier this month, Alex Cooper signed a three-year contract with SiriusXM and will reportedly earn $40 million per year. As per the network, the podcast will roll out “exclusive content” starting next year, and all the episodes will stream ad-free for all SiriusXM Podcasts+ subscribers.

Spotify listeners will continue to enjoy their access to the podcast on the platform. President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein dubbed Alex as “fearless” and lauded her “unfiltered approach, where no topic is off the table,” adding that the company would “super-serve her core fans with new content.”

Meanwhile, Alex Cooper told Forbes, after signing the latest deal, that she was “beyond excited” in the wake of the new collaboration.

“The Daddy Gang will always be my top priority, and with SiriusXM, we will continue to find new ways to evolve and provide my listeners the best experience. The Daddy Gang wants more, so we’re getting ready to give them more… I can’t wait for this new chapter to begin,” she added.

The 30-year-old Pennsylvania native ranked at number 12 on Forbes’ list of top-earning content creators for 2023, alongside being named in the Time 100 Next list. Last year, she launched Trending, a media company, and its subsidiary, Unwell Audio Network, with her husband and business partner Matt Kaplan to elevate “the voices and stories of Gen Z.”

Before flourishing in a career as one of the most listened-to female podcasters, Cooper was an on-air studio anchor for local Pennsylvania station Dirty Water Media in 2016 after graduating in advertising sales from Boston University. Since June 2022, she has been the owner of an approximately $11 million mansion in Studio City, California.

The Call Her Daddy podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.

