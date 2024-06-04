“This is the healthiest mindset” — Fans praise Miley Cyrus as she says she doesn't see other artists as her opponents

Fans are praising singer Miley Cyrus after she stated that she doesn't see other artists as her opponents. In an interview with W Magazine's Alex Hawgood, published on June 3, 2024, the singer discussed being honored at this year’s Disney Legends Awards Ceremony.

"Competition is really of no interest to me. I don’t think of other artists as opponents. Artists are not the same as athletes, playing a zero-sum game and keeping a score. There isn’t a score in art," she said.

The Hannah Montana star is receiving the honor for “pushing the envelope of creativity, challenging conventional wisdom, and breaking the restraints of the status quo.” She explained that the award celebrates her journey "being on and graduating from Disney." She added that she worked hard and is excited to celebrate it with her fans.

Trending

As news of Miley Cyrus's interview spread, internet users were quick to praise the singer. One fan, commenting under @PopCrave's post about her discussion, wrote:

"Idc what stan twitter says this is the healthiest mindset for an artist to have. "The industry is competitive" "fake solidarity they don’t really like each other" no?? Y’all just refuse to accept that most artists don’t care about other celebrities as much as you losers do," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are some comments seen under @PopCrave's post about her discussion.

"How much she has matured. Miley you are great," an X user commented.

"She couldn’t be more right, that’s how a legacy artist speaks," one fan added.

Many complimented Cyrus for being grounded and logical, with several saying they hope other artists think like her.

"She’s kinda right tbh… when you’re an established artist you have created your own lane that only you play in," another chimed in.

"That’s why charts don’t matter. It’s about music and every real musician knows this," one fan reacted.

"Some should take notes," another wrote.

"My 12-year-old self got to come out and play" — Miley Cyrus on her Flowers performance at the 66th Grammy Awards

Miley Cyrus has come a long way in her career. She welcomed 2023 with Flowers, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was part of her 8th studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, which won Record of the Year at the 66th Grammys.

The 66th Grammy Awards were special for Miley, as she secured her first wins (along with one for Best Pop Solo Performance for Flowers). She also performed Flowers at the awards ceremony, which has over 33 million views on YouTube.

Discussing the performance with W Magazine, the singer said she wanted to show up with a "childlike confidence," elaborating it as being like a kid not being afraid to dive into the deep end because "they don’t know what’s on the other side." Miley Cyrus remarked:

"My 12-year-old self got to come out and play, while my 31-year-old self was in Bob Mackie with big hair."

When asked about winning the "long overdue" awards after a 20-year-long career, Miley Cyrus told the publication:

"No shade. but I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys?"

She continued:

"I’ve had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there, because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the f*ck was I? And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the f*ck was I? This is not about arrogance. I am proud of myself."

Cyrus began her solo career in 2007 and has since maintained a successful musical career. Her hits include Party in the U.S.A., Can't Be Tamed, and Wrecking Ball. Additionally, she boasts an acting career and has appeared in hit films like Bolt and The Last Song.

Recently, Miley Cyrus covered Psycho Killer by Talking Heads for a tribute album released on May 17, 2024, which is currently available on Spotify.