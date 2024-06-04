"It’s kind of hard for people to see past me" — Miley Cyrus puts forth her condition to return to acting

Miley Cyrus recently spoke about her return to acting, and how she would be open to projects if the roles are “bigger” than her. In an interview with W Magazine on June 3, 2024, the singer said that the only reason that can get her back to acting is the "right" character.

Cyrus, who debuted as a child actor, further explained:

“So, I would like to act again. But the role would really need to be right, since it’s kind of hard for people to see past me and buy into a character. The character would either need to be an extension of myself, or someone—or something—with a personality that can conquer my own. I would need a character that is bigger than me."

Trending

While Cyrus has acted and voiced roles in a fair share of movies, she is currently focusing on her singing career. She received her first two Grammy Awards (2024) for her song titled Flowers in the categories, namely Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Moreover, she dropped her song, II Most Wanted, with Beyoncé on April 26, 2024.

Miley Cyrus started acting at 13: Details explored as the singer talks about her desire to return to the big screen

While Miley is famous for her hit songs, she has also acted and voiced several characters in her career. However, Cyrus rose to fame with Disney's sitcom, Hannah Montana. At the time, Miley was only 13 years old.

Apart from this, she has many voice credits to her name, including Big Fish, Bolt, The Last Song, LOL, Miley Cyrus: Tongue Tied, A Very Murray Christmas, and The Night Before.

Miley was last seen in the 2024 movie, Drive-Away Dolls, where she did a cameo which was a surprise for her fans. It marked Miley's comeback to films seven years after her voice work in The Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 (2017).

Furthermore, Miley has also appeared in many documentaries and concert films, including:

Hanna Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert in 2008

Miley: The Movement in 2013, Miley Cyrus: Bangerz Tour in 2014

MTV Unplugged Presents: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions in 2020

Stand By You in 2021

Endless Summer Vacation in 2023

During her interview with W Magazine, she also spoke about her recent collaboration with Beyoncé for the single, II Most Wanted. She recalled the time when she performed for the first time with Beyoncé and Rihanna and claimed that she was just 14 years old at the time.

Talking about the same experience, Miley Cyrus shared:

“We performed together when I was really young, probably 14, at the Stand Up to Cancer benefit. I was ­sandwiched between Beyoncé and Rihanna, who were, you know, five feet ten inches and in heels."

She praised the iconic female singers and called them "powerful" performers. Miley added:

"They were these powerful, fully realized, grown women, and I’m pretty sure I had braces on the back of my teeth. They were protective of me."

Elsewhere in her interview, Miley mentioned her non-profit organization called Happy Hippie. The singer added that she'd like to rename it - “The Miley Cyrus Foundation.” She also reminisced about her first Grammy Award, calling her track Flowers a "celebration of ­bravery."