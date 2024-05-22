Who is Omar Geles? Beloved Grammy nominated Colombian artist dies aged 57

Latin musician Omar Geles, best known for his song Una hoja en blanco, died on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at the age of 57. Per local news reports, the composer suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest and was rushed to a medical center, where he passed away.

Hours after his death, Omar's press team member Paul Bolaños released a statement saying the singer was playing tennis with his peer Osmar Pérez at the Campestre club when he fainted. Geles' staff, who were accompanying him, took him to the emergency room at the Erasmo Clinic.

Per reports, several family members and friends gathered outside the medical clinic where Geles was last admitted, including composer Wilfran Castillo, who reportedly confirmed the news.

Omar Geles was a singer and accordionist, hailing from Mahates of Bolivar in Columbia. He founded the group Los Diablitos (later La Gente de Omar Geles) with singer Miguel Morales (vocals) in 1985. The group's best works include Te Esperaré, Por un error, and El negrito del café.

Omar Geles was forced to cancel his concert in San Jose, California, due to health complications

The Colombian musician won the Vallenata Legend Festival in 1985, 1987, and 1989. His work with Los Diablitos earned him international recognition, especially in Latin America. While he continued to work with the band, he also pursued a solo career. His most loved albums include Una Historia Cantada (2010) and Nace Del Alma (1997).

Omar Gales has been nominated for several awards, including a Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album for Geles (2019). In 2020, the Latin Recording Academy awarded him Best Contemporary Tropical Album for the same. Additionally, he has won awards from the Latin Grammy Awards, Premios Lo Nuestro, and Billboard Music Awards.

Omar has starred in the TV series Escalona (1991) as the accordion player Simon. His song The Paths of Life, performed by Jesús Manuel Estrada, was part of the critically acclaimed film Maria Full of Grace (2004).

On April 27, the musician was in Miami, Florida, as part of his tour when he suffered a decompensation. Geles collapsed at his concert and felt severe pain in his arms and chest. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was treated and discharged after a few hours.

Per Diario AS, at the time, his manager Erick Geronimo indicated that Omae Gleles was "hypersensitive" and needed to "have absolute rest." The singer later took to social media to thank those who helped him during the health emergency.

Omar's X post after being discharged from the hospital (Image via X/ @OmarGeles)

Due to his health, Omar Geles was forced to suspend his concert scheduled for Sunday, April 28, in San José, California.

On May 18, the singer made his last public appearance as a guest at his good friend and frequent collaborator Silvestre Dangond's concert in Bogota. At the time, Dangond thanked Geles, saying (translated):

"For you, for your songs, half of my career is in your hands black, I adore you my black, I love you."

Omar Geles took time to praise Dangond in a heartwarming Instagram post, writing (translated):

"Keep inspiring all of us who have the same passion as you for music, to dare to do things in such a professional way."

No other statements have been released at the time of writing this article.