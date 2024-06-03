"I am proud of myself" — Miley Cyrus dishes on winning her first Grammy this year, collaboration with Beyoncé, & more

Miley Cyrus won her first Grammy Award for her song Flowers, which was released as the lead single of her album Endless Summer Vacation on January 12, 2023. The single won the Record of the Year award at the 2024 award ceremony on February 4, 2024.

The singer recently spoke to W Magazine and opened up about winning the prestigious award after a 20-year-long career. In the interview published on June 3, 2024, Cyrus said:

"No shade. but I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys?"

She then went on to say:

"I’ve had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there, because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the f*ck was I? And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the f*ck was I? This is not about arrogance. I am proud of myself."

Miley Cyrus on her collaboration with Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus also shed light on her hit collaboration with Beyoncé on the song II Most Wanted from the album Cowboy Carter. She mentioned that she wrote the song two and a half years ago and stated that her mom loved it as well.

"I wrote that song, like, two and a half years ago. My mom would always go, 'I love that song so much.' So when Beyoncé reached out to me about music, I thought of it right away because it really encompasses our relationship," she said.

The singer then stated that the experience was a "dream come true" and added:

"I told her, 'We don’t have to get ­country; we are country. We’ve been country.' I said, 'You know, between you being from Texas and me being from Tennessee, so much of us is going to be in this song.' Getting to write a song, not just sing, for Beyoncé was a dream come true."

Miley Cyrus, who is popularly known for her role in the 2000s Disney Channel show Hannah Montana, then went on to talk about being honored at this year's Disney Legends Awards Ceremony. She shed light on how hard she worked to get to where she is and mentioned that she didn't even attend her prom and other dances.

While she told W Magazine that working with the company was a "safe experience overall," she also mentioned that she "worked really hard as a child" and did not have time for friends.

"I worked really hard as a child. I didn’t go to prom. I didn’t go to dances. I didn’t have so much of that social experience or time for friends. Disney, they were doing very well off of the amount of work that I was putting in as a child. I don’t have any bad feelings about that. It’s just the truth. And so I think they have to give me this award," she mentioned.

Miley Cyrus stated that she was looking forward to celebrating with her fans at the event, which is set to be held on August 11. She also emphasized that celebration is more important to her than competition and added that she does not consider other artists as her opponents.

The singer ended the interview by saying that she would "like to act again." However, she stated that the characters she plays would either need to be an extension of herself or one with a personality that is bigger than hers.

In other news, Miley Cyrus recently became the talk of the town after she covered Psycho Killer by The Talking Heads. The cover has over 290k views on YouTube, as of this writing, and was released on May 17, 2024.