"She deserved every bit of that": Kanye snatches paparazzi's phone over Bianca Censori question in viral video, receives online support 

Rapper Kanye West has amassed immense support online after he stood up for himself against the paparazzi. Recently, popular gossip blog The Shade Room took to their Instagram account to share a video of a TMZ clip. In the same, an unknown paparazzo asked Kanye West:

“People want to know if Bianca has her free will? People are saying you are controlling her.”

The Famous singer immediately grabbed the paparazzo’s phone and questioned about her behavior. He said:

“I don’t give a f**k. Don’t come ask me some dumba*s s**t. I’m a person bro. You got kids? Exactly. So what do you do? Who do you work for? Why do you feel like it’s OK… I’m a human being. TMZ… y’all set celebrities up. All this bulls*it. I don’t care what y’all gonna do. What y’all got to say. Don’t come at me with that s**t. Walk up on me like that? What you think ‘cause you a White woman you can walk up on me like that?”

Many have since taken to the internet to applaud the singer for standing up for himself. Referring to the paparazzo, one of the netizens said, "She deserved every bit of that."

West went on to tell her that he would pay her more than what TMZ was paying her and also seemingly called himself a superhero before returning her phone to her.

“They need to leave that man alone”: Netizens extend support to Kanye as paparazzi harass him

Internet users were flabbergasted by the way the paparazzi rushed towards the 46-year-old to question him about his personal life. Many believed that West’s actions were warranted, as he did not deserve to be questioned about his marriage or kids. Several netizens opined that news outlets must stop interrogating him about his marriage to Censori.

A few comments on @theshaderoom's video read:

Why do netizens believe that Bianca Censori is being controlled by Kanye West?

Several followers have speculated that Bianca Censori has been brainwashed by Kanye West due to the niche ensembles she has worn in recent months. According to celebrity news outlet Pinkvilla, West has allegedly banned Censori from using social media. Speaking about how she has become "isolated,” an unnamed source told a British news outlet:

“He [Kanye West] is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated.”

The insider also told the news outlet that West is allegedly ordering Censori to wear the outfits he chooses. In recent months, Censori has been seen wearing semi-nude outfits and causing a spectacle in public.

Pinkvilla also claimed that West is allegedly controlling his wife’s diet and prohibiting her from speaking. It is worth noting that the claims have been shared by unnamed sources alone. Neither of the parties involved has addressed the same.