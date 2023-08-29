"Out here double cheeked up with no shoes and no pants": Kanye and Bianca Censori gondola pictures spark hilarious reactions online

Kanye West seems to have had a wardrobe malfunction in Italy while on holiday with his partner Bianca Censori. The pair have been paparazzied together in Europe in recent days showing off their street style moments. However, the rapper was caught showing his bare rear to cameras. This led to a series of very funny reactions appearing online. One read:

Netizen reacts to the singer's Venice moment (Image via Twitter)

The pair had already been making headlines for Bianca Censori’s fashion-choices. Kanye West’s boat moment in Venice left many startled. Images of the rapper seated at the back of a river taxi while showing his derriere have gone viral online. His “wife” was seen nestled next to him with her head on his lap.

The duo seemed to be unaware of the trousers mishap. Meanwhile, passersby were seen taking pictures of the couple.

Once the boat reached the dock, the Yeezy-creator adjusted his outfit, and the couple exited the boat.

It remains unclear as to whether the viral occasion was something intentional or unexpected.

Nevertheless, netizens have taken to the internet to troll the designer.

Netizens react to Kanye West’s wardrobe malfunction in Venice

Internet users had hysterical reactions to the viral Kanye Italy scene. Many took to Twitter to share their priceless tweets. Some read:

Netizen reacts to the viral Venice moment (Image via Twitter)

Netizen reacts to the viral Venice moment (Image via Twitter)

Netizen reacts to the viral Venice moment (Image via Twitter)

Netizen reacts to the viral Venice moment (Image via Twitter)

Netizen reacts to the viral Venice moment (Image via Twitter)

Netizen reacts to the viral Venice moment (Image via Twitter)

The latest news comes after Censori has been under fire for her risqué fashion choices which she donned during the trip. Locals slammed the Australian for wearing a skin-tight nude bodysuit in the conservative Catholic country. Many did not appreciate her showing off her bare br*asts multiple times.

If she was to be held accountable for her actions, she would have to pay a fine of 5000 to 10,000 euros as per the Italian Constitutional Court. This would be for exposing herself in a place being open to minors. She would have also possibly been placed in four months to four years of imprisonment.

Expand Tweet

Kanye West has also been making headlines for strangely not wearing shoes during his travel. He was spotted several times in Italy sans footwear.

West and Censori tied the knot just two months after the former’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. It is important to note that Censori and West are not legally married.

The former partners were married for six years and are parents to four children- North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint who are ten, five, four and seven respectively.

As the Ni*gas in Paris singer takes Italy, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was enjoying a vacation in Japan with her daughter North West. The Skims founder frequently updated followers about her trip on Instagram. Some pictures included visiting the teamLab Planets exhibition, enjoying a Rainbow Bridge boat ride, visiting the ancient Senso-ji temple and also having a meal at a WAGYUMAFIA branch.