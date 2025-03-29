In which Taylor Swift music video does Tyler Hilton appear? One Tree Hill actor recalls the singer approaching him to star in her MV

One Tree Hill actor Tyler Hilton recently revealed how he ended up in Taylor Swift's music video in an interview with US Weekly on March 28. While promoting his latest children's book, Hilton shared that the two first interacted in 2007 after Swift's manager reached out to him when he mentioned her song Tim McGraw in a magazine interview.

Hilton then told the media outlet that her manager invited him to her show at a country bar in Southern California. He said Taylor Swift was a "forward" teenager, and she asked him to appear in her next music video, Teardrops On My Guitar, while they were on stage. He said:

"[She was] a very forward 15-year-old. She literally corners me on stage and goes, 'I didn’t want to ask you backstage ’cause I was afraid you’d say no, but would you be in my next music video?' That’s how I ended up in the Teardrops On My Guitar music video."

He continued by stating that Taylor Swift had invited him to her shows and the opening act.

"And after that she was like, 'Oh, I’m doing some shows, would you want to come open for me?' And she just kept getting bigger and bigger," he said.

Tyler Hilton on Taylor Swift's music and success

Taylor Swift at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet - Image via Getty

In the same interview, Tyler Hilton stated that Swift, who was 15 at the time, invited him over and played White Horse, which was a then-unreleased track. He said the pop star was like a "princess, fairy, unicorn girl." He said,

"She was playing me songs in her bedroom out of her diary for her second record. She was playing me White Horse, and it was crazy because I’m in her bedroom, and I’m like, 'Whoa, this girl is actually, like, princess, fairy, unicorn girl.'"

Hilton stated that her "nerdy" personality is responsible for her music career's longevity. Calling her "endearing," he stated her personality was genuine and not an act. He said:

"It’s not an act — she actually had her songs written in, like, a fluffy diary and she is that nerd, you know what I mean? That’s what’s so sweet about her and I think is responsible for her longevity — it’s not an act. She’s actually that much of a nerd and it’s so endearing."

The One Tree Hill actor then said Taylor Swift would make him listen to her songs, which were written in her diary. Hilton stated that all her songs were good, and everyone thought she was an earnest, adorable girl. He said,

"We all collectively thought she was so adorable. It is like when the nerdy girl in high school becomes famous, she is that earnest. She’s like, 'Do you wanna hear another song outta my diary?' I’m like, 'Oh, OK.' And they were all really good, but it was just like, 'This is so funny.'"

According to Barnes & Noble, Tyler Hilton's children's book, Daddy: Live in Concert, will be released on April 8.

