"Can we get a refund?"— Perez Hilton responds to reports claiming Nicole Kidman's Met Gala 2025 outfit took 700 hours to create

Journalist and podcaster Perez Hilton recently reacted to reports claiming that Nicole Kidman's Met Gala 2025 outfit reportedly took 700 hours to create. Hilton took to X on May 7, 2025, and shared a tweet about his blog post on the topic.

“It apparently took 700 hours to make this. Can we get a refund? #NicoleKidman” he wrote.

He also posted on his blog the same day that the Oscar winner showed up with short hair and a styled two-tone side sweep. He further said that Nicole wore a custom Balenciaga Couture, inspired by a gown from their 1952 collection.

The post came after Kidman walked the Met Gala steps on May 5, wearing a custom Balenciaga Couture dress and a two-toned mullet hairdo, in keeping with the evening's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme.

This wasn’t the first time Kidman chose Balenciaga for her Met Gala look. As per Vogue's May 6 report, her beautiful archival bi-tonal gown from last year's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme is gently referenced in her menswear-inspired Met Gala ensemble.

Nicole Kidman arrived at the Met Gala 2025 wearing a Balenciaga

Under the direction of Demna, the house's departing creative director, Balenciaga, chose a gown, and Nicole Kidman wore it in one of the most stunning looks of the evening at the Met Gala.

As per Vogue’s May 6 report, Nicole Kidman expressed to the publication her interest in exploring the archives of the maison.

“Balenciaga is a house that has developed and evolved in such a specific way over the years.. When Demna sent me this sketch, I was inspired by the way he was able to take such a beautiful piece from the house’s past and modernise it in a way that felt so uniquely me,” she said.

“When I spoke to Anna, she shared with me that the red carpet theme was ‘Tailored For You,’ and this dress embodies that.. From the hips, to the bows around the waist, to the corset, Demna and his team have this dress tailored to perfection. The fabric and the tulle is divine,” Nicole Kidman continued.

The actor added that pictures of female dandies, especially Eartha Kitt, that Bolden supplied them served as some of their inspiration.

“Tonight is an honour to them!” she added.

Her physique was accentuated by the all-black dress, which featured a corset encircled by a silk bow belt and a Basque-style bodice. According to the same source, the Spanish designer created the original style in 1952, and Richard Avedon took the photos for Harper's Bazaar London's October edition of that year.

Multiple layers of petticoats created a silhouette, and the corset, trimmed with scalloped picot details, was accented with a silk bow belt around her waist. Nicole Kidman flaunted the tilted form of the wide skirt and another silk bow belt around her hips as she posed on the red carpet.

Due to the numerous layers of tulle undercoats and the hand-picked and quilted inner, it was said to have taken 700 hours to create.

She also had diamonds on her wrists, fingers, and earrings. The Eyes Wide Shut actress then accessorised her attire with gloves that reached her wrists and a black lace scarf around her neck. Beneath her voluminous skirt, a pair of black crepe satin ankle pumps showed through.

Nicole Kidman also accentuated the darker colour below her freshly cropped blond hair by wearing it side-parted and with a black velvet ribbon. Her Met Gala makeover was completed with a dark peach lip, soft blush, and smokey eyeshadow.

Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman is currently working on her upcoming projects like the TV shows Nine Perfect Strangers and Lioness, as well as the motion pictures Holland and Practical Magic 2.

