Who designed Diana Ross' Met Gala attire? Melanie King raves about the "legend" as she clears "everyone off the red carpet" with 18-foot dress

Diana Ross made an appearance at the 2025 Met Gala for the first time in 22 years. Subsequently, social media personality Melanie King took to X to marvel at the I'm Coming Out singer's outfit.

Ross was pictured wearing a shimmering silver gown, which she designed in collaboration with Nigerian designer Ugo Mozie and her son Evan Ross. The dress was paired with an 18-foot train, embroidered with the names of generations of the Ross family.

Melanie King, in her post, expressed her appreciation and amazement at Diana Ross' outfit, calling the singer a "legend."

"Diana Ross cleared everyone off the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala Love seeing a legend!"

More about Diana Ross' 2025 Met Gala outfit

According to Page Six, Diana Ross arrived at the Met Gala in a custom silver archival dress from Ross' personal collection, accentuated with crystal embellishments, and paired with a dramatic white cape and a feathered headpiece. The 81-year-old singer's dress also featured an 18-foot train embroidered with the names of her family members.

As per Vogue, besides the names of her children—Rhonda, Tracee, Chudney, Ross, and Evan—the train also featured the names of her eight grandchildren—Raif, Callaway, Everlee, Leif, Indigo, Jagger, Bronx, and Ziggy.

Diana Ross' Met Gala look was a family effort, as per reports, since the Endless Love singer designed it with her son, Evan Ross, and Ugo Mozie, the latter being recognized for his graphic, culture-rich stylings.

According to Moguldom, Mozie's designs have been worn before by Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, and more.

The 2025 Met Gala celebrated "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" (Image via Getty)

The trio hoped to pay homage to the gala’s "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme while celebrating Ross' own dynasty.

This marked Diana Ross' fifth Met Gala appearance, but her first since 2003 when she was decked out in a fiery red Gucci gown. She first attended the Gala in 1978 with designer Halston, sealing her stature as a fashion muse. This time, she was at the helm, co-creating a look that reflected her life's labor both on and offstage.

According to Page Six, Evan Ross accompanied his mother on the carpet, while her daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, joined her inside the gala in a pink Marc Jacobs suit.

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" (Image via Getty)

More about the 2025 Met Gala

The theme of the 2025 Met Gala was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," with the dress code being "Tailored for You." As reported by Today, the event featured four co-chairs alongside permanent co-chair Anna Wintour. LeBron James was included as an honorary co-chair but was unable to attend due to a knee injury.

Costume Institute Curator in Charge Andrew Bolton spoke about the four co-chairs to Vogue in an article published on October 9, 2024.

"They're all men who aren't afraid to take risks with their self-presentation. They take advantage of classic forms, but they also remix them and break them down in really new ways. I think Black men and Black designers are very much at the forefront of this new renaissance in menswear," Bolton said.

The four co-chairs present were Grammy-winner Pharrell Williams, Formula 1 World Drivers' champion Lewis Hamilton, Four Seasons actor Colman Domingo, and Grammy-nominated rapper A$AP Rocky.

