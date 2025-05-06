"That's like 20 luxury homeless tents right there" — Internet reacts to Diana Ross' 18-foot gown at Met Gala embroidered with her family’s names

On Tuesday, May 6, @BritishVogue tweeted about Diana Ross's outfit for the Met Gala red carpet. The tweet described it as an 18-foot gown with the names of her family members embroidered on it.

Diana Ross's outfit went viral on X for its sheer length, with the tweet receiving 1.6 million views, 44K likes, and 8K retweets.

Netizens have since been reacting to it, with one of them writing:

"That's like 20 luxury homeless tents right there."

Some netizens compared the dress to a vacuum cleaner, while others expressed their surprise at Diana Ross's ability to carry it up the stairs.

"You don’t need a vacuum cleaner anymore. That dress does the job for you. Janitors can take a break for a while now!! lol, but why tho? The friction and drag weight…," commented an X user.

"I'm surprised she can drag this up the stairs. Isn't she about 80 now?" questioned another.

"Is this the Met Gala or Snowpiercer 2? Just waiting for someone in a tri-corner tiara to force feed a peasant ‘ze bugs’," added a third one.

"I'm surprised she can drag this up the stairs. Isn't she about 80 now?" replied a fourth user.

Meanwhile, yet others complimented the Queen of Motown Records for her extraordinary entrance at the Met Gala.

"She’s not attending the Met Gala, she’s hosting it from heaven," wrote a fifth one.

"I did not know what a great actress Diana Ross is until I saw her in "Lady Sings The Blues" several years ago. It's not easy making the leap from singing to acting but she did it well," mentioned a sixth netizen.

"The only reason I’m browsing about the Met Gala," commented a seventh user.

Diana Ross was accompanied by her son, Evan Ross, to the Met Gala

Billboard reports that the outfit that was perceived as a gown in the viral tweet was actually a white jacket with a seemingly endless train.

Beyond the jacket, Diana Ross wore a low-cut silver-sequinned gown, coupled with a white, wide-brimmed hat adorned with white feathers matching the feathered lining of her jacket. The hat had the names of her five children stitched to it.

On the red carpet, the Love Hangover singer told La La Anthony, a Vogue livestream host, that her son, Evan Ross, had persuaded Diana to attend the event. Evan had also accompanied her mother to the Met Gala, alongside her daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross.

This is Diana Ross's first return to the Met Gala after 22 years. Her last appearance was in 2003. Back then, the Sweet Soul singer wore a red satin gown with a detailed neckline and a matching shawl.

The theme of the 2025 Met Gala is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which explores the history of Black dandyism and inspired the 2025 spring exhibition of the same name.

