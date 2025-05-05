"Queen of philantrophy"– Fans praise IU's generosity as she donates 152 million KRW on Children's Day under the name 'IUAENA'

On May 5, 2025, singer and actress IU donated a total of 152 million KRW (approximately 109,000 USD) in honor of Korea’s Children’s Day. It is celebrated in South Korea annually on May 5. The donation was made under the name ‘IUAENA’, a combination of the idol and her fanbase “Uaena.” This reflects her long-standing habit of including her fans in her acts of giving.

According to her agency, EDAM Entertainment, the donation was divided into two parts. 62 million KRW from the donation was sent to Eden I Ville. It is an orphanage supporting teenagers preparing for independent life, and 90 million KRW was given to the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation (also known as Han Love Village) to assist disabled children.

These funds will help build new spaces for teens leaving foster care, support Children’s Day events, and cover rehabilitation and medical expenses, as well as facility improvements like replacing outdated boilers.

The idol also shared official donation certificates on social media, confirming the details of the contribution. Her accompanying message on her official X account read:

"In the hearts of children May the tenderness of May blossom."

The post immediately received an outpouring of love and praise. An X user, @neeytaaa, wrote,

"IU, the queen of philantrophy."

Many admired how she once again honored her fanbase by donating with their shared name, showing her gratitude most generously.

"She is an angel," an X user wrote.

"You have the most beautiful heart that blooms everyday," another person wrote.

"Those who give love will receive love in return,those who spread blessings will be blessed in return. Thanks to my donation angel," a fan said.

"I always learned the best from her... that's why i say i'm loving her beyond she is as an artist, but a human herself... a role model that i can look up to from any perspective in life. Dear Lee Jieun, i hope you know how deeply your presence impacts someone like me," another user wrote.

Others too joined in to appreciate her consistent efforts in various fields.

"Thank you donation angel . All the best for you at Baeksang my best actress," an X user added.

"My beautiful and kind hearted jieunii," a fan commented.

"Look like an angel and living like one," a netizen said.

More about IU’s history of donations and her recent achievements in acting and music

This isn’t the first time IU has used the name IUAENA to make a difference. Whether it’s her birthday, a national holiday, or a time of crisis, she has consistently donated under that title, making her fans participants in her goodwill.

Since her debut in 2008, she has made numerous donations, supporting causes ranging from elderly care and children's welfare to disaster relief and educational support. She was named one of Forbes Asia’s Heroes of Philanthropy in 2019 and became one of the youngest Korean celebrities to ever receive that honor.

In December 2024, IU donated 500 million KRW to eight different organizations, including hospitals, child welfare groups, and global charities. Earlier in March 2025, she contributed 200 million KRW to help those affected by wildfires in North Gyeongsang and to support firefighters’ treatment and relief efforts.

Beyond her philanthropic activities, IU is currently enjoying success with her latest K-drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines. The drama topped Netflix charts across 40+ countries. In the show, she stars as Oh Ae-sun is a determined and complex woman navigating love and hardship on Jeju Island.

She is also preparing to take on the lead role in MBC’s upcoming drama 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife, which is set to air next year.

Alongside her acting career, IU continues to contribute to music. Her most recent single Love Wins All and her 2024 album The Winning were both commercial successes. She was also on a world tour that included stops in Asia, Europe, and North America.

