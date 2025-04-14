Park Bo Gum and IU's images from When Life Gives You Tangerines used without permission in China, sparking discussion on illegal streaming

As per South Korean media outlet Chosun Biz, the images of Park Bo Gum and IU, the two main leads of the popular Netflix drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, were reportedly used without permission by a supermarket in China.

According to Professor Seo Kyung-duk of Sungshin Women’s University, netizens alerted him to the incident. He revealed that a large supermarket in Hebei Province had used still cuts from the series for promotional purposes.

Scenes featuring Park Bo Gum’s character Yang Gwan Shik and IU’s character Oh Ae Soon, where the characters are selling cabbages in a market, were spotted on in-store displays. The images were accompanied by marketing phrases like “Sweet cabbage!” and “Try Ae Soon’s pea rice!”

Professor Seo condemned the unauthorized use, highlighting it as a clear case of commercial exploitation and violation of portrait rights.

He further noted that this misuse is part of a broader trend, citing previous cases where characters from Korean dramas like Squid Game and The Glory were similarly exploited to promote counterfeit goods in China.

When Life Gives You Tangerines' popularity in China sparks piracy concerns, and demand for change

The Korean drama When Life Gives You Tangerines has achieved remarkable popularity in China, even with the country's ban on Netflix. According to South Korean outlet Chosun Biz on April 11, the drama recorded the highest ratings of the year on China's major review platform, Douban.

Upon release, the series entered Netflix’s Global Top 10 (non-English) series chart. It ranked fourth in its first week, climbed to second in the next, rose to first in the third week, dropped to third in the fourth week, and returned to first in the fifth week.

Across Asia, the series touched audiences by depicting heartfelt family stories and parental love. However, its success in China stood out. Despite Netflix being blocked, Chinese viewers accessed the drama through proxy services and unauthorized platforms.

Clips of When Life Gives You Tangerines also circulated on several Chinese OTT platforms, with local media extensively covering the show's growing popularity. Chosun Biz reported that the drama earned a 9.4 score on Douban, China’s largest review platform.

The emotional depth of the series was further emphasized when a viewer reportedly required hospitalization after experiencing breathing difficulties during a particular scene.

The drama's influence continued to grow with the "Kim Seon-ho Smile Challenge," or "金宣虎笑容模仿," taking over the Chinese version of TikTok - Douyin and RedNote. A trend that imitates a scene featuring actor Kim Seon-ho's wink and smile scene from episode 13 of the drama.

This trend has attracted the attention of several Chinese celebrities as well, prompting them to participate.

Chosun Biz also noted that the enthusiasm around the show sparked discussions about a possible softening of China's restrictions on Korean cultural content. Even China’s Global Times recognized the drama's success, stating it was the highest-rated Korean drama on Douban in recent years. Some believe this shift in attitude could hint at a broader change.

However, the situation has not been without criticism. Professor Seo Kyung-duk expressed concern over the widespread piracy. As cited by Chosun Biz, he criticized China for allowing illegal access to foreign content.

He also pointed out that openly celebrating the drama while acknowledging unauthorized viewing reflects a troubling issue.

"Now is the time for the Chinese authorities to step in. They must conduct strict crackdowns on illegal activities by their citizens to ensure that such incidents do not happen again," he stated.

However, this is not the first time China has faced controversies over the unauthorized use of Korean content. Illegal streaming and counterfeit merchandise have been reported since the rise of the Hallyu Wave.

Counterfeit K-pop goods have been a persistent issue, reportedly leading the Korean Intellectual Property Office to strengthen regulations in 2022.

Data from the Korea Customs Service shows that nearly 85% of counterfeit goods that were seized in South Korea in the first half of 2024 came from China. The goods were valued at about 93.4 billion won ($63.6 million).

When Life Gives You Tangerines: IU and Park Bo-gum deliver a timeless story of love and dreams

Set in 1950s Jeju Island, When Life Gives You Tangerines paints a heartfelt tale of dreams and first love. The story centers on Ae-sun, a spirited young woman who aspires to be a poet, and Gwan-sik, a quiet man who cares for her deeply but struggles to show it.

Ae-sun dreams beyond the limits placed on her, while Gwan-sik remains a steady force by her side. Together, they face the challenges of their time, slowly building a bond shaped by hope, longing, and the innocence of youth.

Starring IU and Park Bo-gum, When Life Gives You Tangerines captured global attention, topping IMDb’s list of highest-rated TV shows for 2025 with a 9.3 score. The drama earned praise for its moving performances, beautiful storytelling, and timeless emotional pull.

The 16-episode series is available on Netflix.

When Life Gives You Tangerines has been nominated in several categories at the Baeksang Arts Awards. IU received a nomination for Best Actress in the Television category. Park Bo-gum was nominated for Best Actor in the Television category.

The drama itself earned a nomination for Best Drama, Best Director and Best Screenplay in the Television category. Choi Dae-hoon, who portrayed Bu Sang-gil, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

Additionally, Kim Tae-yeon, who played the younger Ae-soon, was nominated for Best New Actress in the Television category.

