From Chen Zheyuan to Bailu: Celebrities join Kim Seon-ho's viral When Life Gives You Tangerines smile challenge

Actor Kim Seon-ho’s wink and smile in a scene from When Life Gives You Tangerines has set off a viral craze across China’s Douyin and Xiaohongshu platforms. Dubbed the "Kim Seon-ho Smile Challenge" or "金宣虎笑容模仿," the trend exploded in popularity, racking up over a million likes within just a few days.

The moment that inspired the challenge comes from episode 13 of Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines. In the scene, Park Cheong-seop (played by Kim Seon-ho) lays eyes on his bride-to-be, Yang Geum-myeong (played by IU) in her wedding dress for the first time.

Standing at a distance inside the chapel, Geum-myeong playfully flaunts her look. Initially stunned by her beauty, Cheong-seop soon clutches his chest and pretends to swoon, dramatically tilting his head and closing his eyes. As Geum-myeong laughs at his exaggerated reaction, Cheong-seop opens one eye, creating a wink while smiling.

Fans all over the world, and specifically in China, have eagerly recreated the pose. They have mimicked the head tilt, wink, and smile, with the videos often set to the popular Meteor Garden soundtrack Ai Cun Zai (Love Exists). The trend has gone viral on Chinese social media platforms such as Douyin and RedNote.

Chinese news outlet Sina News reported that the trend is being embraced by celebrities, influencers, and the public, leading to widespread participation in the country. Among those celebrities who joined the challenge are:

Chen Zheyuan Xu Ruohan Bai Lu Liu Xiening Maxky Yang Chaoyue Li Geyang Lin Ziye Liu Nian Zhou Rui Fan Zhixin Yan An Shen Tai Zhai Zilu Zhuang Dafei Chen Feiyu Jisung of NCT Dream Jeno of NCT Dream Cai Guoqing Yu Long Yang Mie Mie Lil Ghost Huang Yu Bo Shen Yu Jie Xu Yiyang Zhou Yutong Fang Xiaodong

When Life Gives You Tangerines gains massive popularity in China despite Netflix ban

The Korean drama When Life Gives You Tangerines has seen remarkable success in China despite the country’s ban on Netflix. As per South Korean media outlet Chosun Biz on April 11, the series has achieved the highest ratings of the year on China’s major review platform, Douban.

Upon release, the drama entered Netflix’s Global Top 10 (non-English) series chart, coming in fourth place in the first week. It rose to second in the next week, reached first place in the third week, dipped to third in the fourth week, but then returned to first place in the fifth week, showcasing viewer loyalty.

While the series has resonated widely across Asia by sharing heartfelt family stories and themes of parental love, its impact in China has been particularly notable, as per Chosun Biz. Despite Netflix being inaccessible, Chinese audiences have turned to proxy services and unauthorized platforms to view the series.

Several Chinese OTT platforms have featured clips of When Life Gives You Tangerines, and local media outlets have covered its popularity extensively. As per Chosun Biz, Douban, China’s largest review site, has given the drama a score of 9.4. The show's emotional impact was further highlighted when a viewer reportedly required hospitalization due to breathing difficulties while watching a scene.

In another example of the show’s influence, a Chinese supermarket used promotional posters featuring When Life Gives You Tangerines to sell Jeju specialty tangerines. Additionally, the "Kim Seon-ho Smile Challenge" gaining the attention of several celebrities has further fueled the drama’s visibility.

According to Chosun Biz, the growing enthusiasm has even led to speculation about a potential easing of China's restrictions on Korean cultural content. Furthermore, even the Global Times acknowledged the drama’s success, being the highest-rated Korean drama on Douban in recent years.

Some observers interpret this as a sign of shifting attitudes, as per the outlet. However, the surge in unauthorized viewing has drawn criticism. Professor Seo Kyung-duk condemned the widespread piracy and criticized China for allowing illegal access to foreign content.

Professor Seo noted, as reported by Chosun Biz, that celebrating the series openly while acknowledging illegal viewing practices reveals a concerning trend. He further emphasized that piracy has become normalized in China, following similar patterns seen with Squid Game season 2.

When Life Gives You Tangerines captivates viewers with a poignant story of youth and love

Set against the backdrop of 1950s Jeju Island, When Life Gives You Tangerines tells a warm and emotional story of youth. The drama follows Ae-sun, a passionate young woman with dreams of becoming a poet, and Gwan-sik, a reserved man who quietly loves her.

Ae-sun pushes back against the restrictions of her time, carrying her ambitions with a mix of determination and quiet vulnerability. Beside her, Gwan-sik struggles to express his feelings but remains a steady presence in her life.

As they navigate personal and societal challenges, the two grow closer, creating a portrait of love, dreams, and the trials of youth. The series captures the spirit of an earlier generation, filled with tender first loves and unforgettable moments.

Led by IU and Park Bo-gum, When Life Gives You Tangerines topped IMDb’s highest-rated TV shows for 2025 with a score of 9.3. Praised for its storytelling, performances, direction, and emotional depth, the slice-of-life romance won the hearts of audiences, both in South Korea and around the world.

All 16 episodes of When Life Gives You Tangerines can be streamed on Netflix.

