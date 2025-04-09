When Life Gives You Tangerines: Know the hidden symbolism in Ae-sun and Gwan-sik’s children's names

In the Netflix original South Korean drama series When Life Gives You Tangerines, Ae-sun and her husband Gwan-sik name their three children — one daughter and two sons — Geum-myeong, Eun-myeong, and Dong-myeong. While the names may seem simple at first, they carry a deeper meaning rooted in love, hope, and silent dreams.

Their eldest, and only daughter, is Geum-myeong. In Korean, Geum means gold, while Myeong means bright, clear, or tomorrow. Together, her name can be interpreted as "Golden Tomorrow," symbolizing the parents' dreams and hopes for their first child.

The second child, their eldest son, is named Eun-myeong. Eun can mean kindness and also silver, paired again with Myeong — meaning the "bright or silvery tomorrow". Their youngest, Dong-myeong, carries the name Dong, which means east but also signifies bronze in this context.

From one perspective, the names reflect Ae-sun and Gwan-sik’s wish for their children’s futures — bright, kind, resilient, and full of promise. However, they also echo something deeper: gold, silver, and bronze also represent the three medals of the greatest achievements of any kind.

When Life Gives You Tangerines' Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's three medals: Geum-myeong, Eun-myeong, and Dong-myeong

Gwan-sik, once a promising athlete, dreamed of becoming a runner to impress his lifelong love, Ae-sun. However, when responsibilities called, he chose family over ambition, working on a fishing boat to support Ae-sun and their growing family.

Shortly after their first child, Geum-myeong, was born, in episode 3 of the show, Ae-sun heard a radio report about a runner winning a gold medal in a 400-meter race. She asked Gwan-sik if he regretted never winning a gold medal himself. Gwan-sik, gently stroking their sleeping daughter's head, replied,

"What's a gold medal to me when I have Geum-myeong? My only dream is this little thing."

Similarly, Ae-sun also left behind her dream of going to college in the mainland and becoming a poet. In the reply to Gwan-sik, Ae-sun said:

"What's so important about college after this beauty, hmm? This little girl will be my inspiration."

Neither of them ever stood on a podium, but they achieved victories of a different kind. Their laughter, love, and family became their true rewards. Naming their children Geum (gold), Eun (silver), and Dong (bronze) was not about holding onto lost dreams. It was about honoring what they had gained — their three greatest achievements.

When Life Gives You Tangerines beautifully captures the story of countless parents who quietly set aside their dreams so their children can dream bigger. Yet, it never paints this sacrifice as a loss. Instead, it celebrates it — portraying Ae-sun and Gwan-sik not as people who have given up, but as those who have found something far more enduring: love, belonging, and legacy.

Their children's names are not a burden of expectations but a celebration. They are a reminder that success is not measured by medals or trophies but by the lives nurtured and the love left behind.

Through Geum-myeong, Eun-myeong, and Dong-myeong, Ae-sun and Gwan-sik pass down a quiet, steadfast legacy of hope, resilience, and unconditional love — everlasting and bright as a golden tomorrow.

When Life Gives You Tangerines: a heartfelt journey of love, dreams, and growing up on 1950s Jeju Island

Set on Jeju Island in the 1950s, When Life Gives You Tangerines is a coming-of-age drama that captures the spirit of youth against a shifting Korea from the 1960s to the 1990s. The series follows Ae-soon, a spirited young woman with dreams of becoming a poet, and Gwan-sik, a quiet yet steadfast man whose loyalty runs deep.

Ae-soon faces a life of limited choices but meets each challenge with hope and determination. Beneath her rebellious nature lies a tender vulnerability that makes her journey deeply moving. Gwan-sik, in contrast, struggles to show his emotions but demonstrates his love through unwavering actions.

Their story, shaped by love, ambition, and personal growth, unfolds as Korea transforms around them. At its heart, When Life Gives You Tangerines is a tribute to the generations who lived before—celebrating first loves, youthful dreams, and the memories that leave lasting marks on life.

With its nostalgic setting and emotional storytelling, the drama reminds viewers that the smallest moments often hold the greatest happiness and that names carry with them the dreams and sacrifices of those who came before.

Starring IU and Park Bo-gum, When Life Gives You Tangerines premiered on Netflix on March 7, 2025. Released in four parts, new episodes dropped weekly until March 28, 2025. All 16 episodes of When Life Gives You Tangerines are now available for streaming on Netflix.

