"I thought it would be meaningful to leave it in my filmography" - Park Bo-gum addresses When Life Gives You Tangerines screen time backlash

On the morning of March 24, 2025, actor Park Bo-gum attended a roundtable interview at the Conrad Seoul Hotel in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. In the interview, he discussed his role in When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Marking his first project since completing military service, Park Bo-gum shared his thoughts on his character, the young Gwan-sik's limited screen time. As per the report of South Korean media outlet Newsen, he admitted that he had anticipated the brief appearance from the start but chose the project because the script deeply resonated with him.

"I went in knowing that. I am so grateful that you like and miss the character of Gwan-sik. After reading the writer's words, I thought, 'This is really good. I want to do this work.' It was meaningful to leave it in my filmography."

He added,

"I think not only me but all the actors who appear in it are the main characters. So, I hope that it will be a work that can bloom beautiful flowers in the hearts of many people until the end."

IU portrayed two characters in the drama - Oh Ae-sun and her daughter, Geum-myeong. When Newsen asked whether Park Bo-gum felt any regret over the screen time distribution, he acknowledged the viewers' nostalgia for younger Gwan-sik.

"I also think, 'It would have been more fun if it showed more of the younger self.' However, since it is a work depicting the lives of Ae-soon and Gwan-sik, I think all the actors feel the same way. They all think of themselves as the main characters," stated the actor.

Park Bo-gum shares thoughts on his role in When Life Gives You Tangerines and his return after military service

At the roundtable interview on March 24, 2025, Park Bo-gum reflected on his role as Gwan-sik in When Life Gives You Tangerines. He addressed the audience's reactions following the drama's release.

"I was glad that everyone liked and loved the character of Gwan-sik and said that he was a great person. As you all know, the drama itself conveys warmth and comfort, so it was a happy project just for me to participate. I am grateful that many people liked it." Park Bo-gum shared with Newsen.

Choosing When Life Gives You Tangerines as his first project after military discharge was a decision influenced by his admiration for the writer's work. Park Bo-gum revealed that the story's theme of adults protecting the weak resonated deeply with him.

He recalled a specific scene from the drama's opening, where hands come together in an embrace, symbolizing care and affection, as per Newsen. That warmth, present not just in Gwan-sik and Ae-soon's relationship but throughout the narrative, inspired him to appear in the series.

Expand Tweet

Reflecting on portraying Gwan-sik across different timelines, Park Bo-gum spoke about the smooth transition between the younger and middle-aged versions of the character. He acknowledged the performances of all four actors who played Gwan-sik and credited them for maintaining the character's gentle nature.

He also expressed gratitude towards senior actor Park Hae-joon and actor Lee Cheon-mu, who played the middle-aged and child Gwan-sik, respectively, for their work, as Newsen reported. When asked about the synchronization with the older Gwan-sik, the actor said he was satisfied. He complimented Park Hae-joon's portrayal, calling him tall, handsome, and charismatic.

Bo-gum recalled the script-reading session as their only chance to align tones, sharing that he initially felt it might have helped if they discussed character expression more. However, he appreciated the senior actor's effort to match the tone and deliver a natural performance.

Bo-gum also confirmed that the younger version of Gwan-sik appears again in Act 4, as per Newsen. He described Gwan-sik as a consistent and golden character, unchanging through time. For him, the young and middle-aged versions of Gwan-sik are the same, seamlessly connected in the story.

During the interview, Park Bo-gum revealed that Good Boy was the first project he chose while serving in the military after receiving the script, as per Herald POP. However, after receiving the offer for When Life Gives You Tangerines, the Good Boy team patiently waited for him to finish filming the drama. Bo-gum saw it as a challenge and an opportunity to showcase a new side of himself to viewers.

Park Bo-gum also reflected on the resemblance between himself and Gwan-sik, estimating their similarity at around 70 percent.

"I love my family and take good care of my own people. When I love someone, I express it with all my heart. I don't actively express things verbally, but I think I'm similar in that I try to talk as much as possible," shared the actor.

Discussing his physical transformation for the role, Park shared the efforts made by the makeup and costume teams, as Herald POP reported. To portray a character shaped by years under the Jeju sun, the team darkened his skin tone from head to toe using foundation. Every exposed part of his body was carefully darkened to create a natural sunburnt look.

Park Bo-gum also revealed he gained around 4 to 5 kilograms for the role. Despite feeling that his face still appeared slim on screen, he recalled enjoying the process of eating more during preparation.

However, maintaining his workout routine proved challenging throughout filming, as per Herald POP. Nonetheless, Bo-gum found the experience rewarding as it helped him embody Gwan-sik's life more convincingly.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is a 1950s Jeju Island-set coming-of-age drama that follows the innocent and passionate love between Ae Soon, a spirited young woman with dreams of becoming a poet, and Gwan-sik, a reserved and devoted man. The drama serves as a tribute to earlier generations, portraying stories of first loves, youthful adventures, and romantic memories.

Starring IU and Park Bo-gum, the series was written by Lim Sang-choon and directed by Kim Won-seok. It premiered on Netflix on March 7, 2025, releasing 4 parts weekly and set to air the final quarter on March 28.

