IU networth: Fortune explored as Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines production denies reports of actress receiving 500M KRW per episode

IU recently found herself at the center of a pay controversy surrounding her Netflix series When Life Gives You Tangerines. As reported by Vibrance, allegations surfaced online claiming that IU received ₩500 million (approximately $345,000) per episode for her role.

The rumors originated from an anonymous post on an online community. However, Pan Entertainment, the drama’s production company, swiftly refuted the claims. On March 18 KST, a representative from Pan Entertainment addressed the speculation in statements to multiple media outlets, stating:

“The claim that IU received ₩500 million per episode is completely false.”

Notably, as per Celebrity Net Worth, IU has an estimated net worth of $15 million. Renowned for her hit single Good Day, ranked by Billboard as one of the best songs of the 2010s, she has also made her mark as an actress.

More about Lee Ji-eun aka IU’s music and acting career

Lee Ji-eun, professionally known as IU, began her career under LOEN Entertainment, adopting the stage name to symbolize unity between the artist and listeners through music. She made her debut on September 18, 2008, with the single Lost Child from her EP Lost and Found, performing on M Countdown.

Despite facing initial criticism, IU was recognized with the Rookie of the Month Award by South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. However, her EP did not perform well commercially.

In April 2009, the idol-turned-actress released her first full-length album, Growing Up. Later that year, she expanded her presence by hosting a music program on Bom TV and appearing on several radio shows, including Kiss The Radio and Volume Up.

IU witnessed her first major success in 2010 with the duet Nagging, alongside Lim Seul-ong, which topped the Gaon Digital Chart for three weeks. The track gained further popularity after being featured on the variety show We Got Married. She followed up with Because I’m a Woman, which secured the sixth position on the charts and was included in the drama Road No. 1.

Her third album, Real, released in December 2010, debuted at number four on the Gaon Album Chart. The lead single, Good Day, gained international recognition and was ranked first by Billboard on its list of the 100 Greatest K-pop Songs of the 2010s.

In 2011, IU released the Real+ EP, with Only I Didn’t Know topping the Gaon Digital Chart. That same year, she opened for British singer Corinne Bailey Rae’s concert in Seoul, became the host of Inkigayo, and released Hold My Hand for the drama The Greatest Love, selling over two million copies.

She later signed with EMI Music Japan and ended 2011 with the album Last Fantasy, which debuted at number one on the Gaon Digital Chart and won Record of the Year at the Seoul Music Awards. She was also named Female Musician of the Year.

In 2012, the idol embarked on her first concert tour, Real Fantasy. The following year, she released Modern Times, which secured the top spot on the Gaon Album Chart.

The idol-turned-actress continued to release successful projects, including the cover album A Flower Bookmark in 2014, Chat-shire in 2015, and Palette in 2017, which received several awards. Her 2021 studio album, Lilac, was also added to her discography. In 2024, IU released her latest EP, The Winning.

Beyond music, IU explored acting and variety shows. She joined the cast of Heroes in 2010 and gained widespread recognition for her role as Kim Pil-sook in Dream High, portraying a shy student with perfect pitch.

The series achieved multiple awards, including the Hallyu Award and international recognition at the Rose d'Or Awards. In 2022, it was adapted into a stage musical and distributed on Netflix.

In 2013, she led the drama You Are the Best!, earning an Excellence in Acting Award at the KBS Drama Awards. That year, she starred in Bel Ami and later appeared in The Producers in 2015. In 2016, she took on the female lead in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.

IU continued to diversify her acting portfolio with roles in My Mister (2018), Netflix’s Persona (2019), Broker (2022), and Dream (2023), further solidifying her position in the South Korean entertainment industry.

Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines unfolds a nostalgic tale of youth and love in 1950s Jeju

Set against the backdrop of 1950s Jeju Island, When Life Gives You Tangerines is a coming-of-age drama that explores the innocence and passion of young love. The story centers on two contrasting characters—Ae Soon, a spirited young woman, and Gwan Shik, a reserved and hardworking man. Their lives intertwine as they experience the changing seasons of youth.

IU and Park Bo-gum lead the cast in this period drama, which was written by Lim Sang-choon and directed by Kim Won-seok. The series debuted on Netflix on March 7, 2025, and is structured in four parts. Each part consists of four episodes, released weekly on March 7, 14, 21, and 28.

Described as a heartfelt tribute to the earlier generations, the narrative reflects the stories of a mother’s first love, a father’s youthful adventures, a grandmother’s rebellious days, and a grandfather’s romantic memories.

Ae Soon is full of dreams and energy despite her tough circumstances. She aspires to be a poet but lacks access to formal education. Though rebellious by nature, she often hesitates, revealing her vulnerability. Ae Soon wears her emotions openly, facing the world with optimism and determination.

On the other hand, Gwan Shik is quiet and sincere. He lacks the skills to express his emotions but is unwavering in his devotion to Ae Soon. While he struggles to comfort her in moments of joy or sadness, his love remains constant—steady, silent, and deeply rooted.

