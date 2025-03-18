When Life Gives You Tangerines tops drama category for March while Park Bo-gum and IU become the most buzz-worthy

In the drama sector, When Life Gives You Tangerines witnessed a 24.5% growth in word of mouth compared to the previous week, overwhelming categories such as news coverage, netizen engagement, social media discussions, and video-on-demand content. The drama has made it to number one in the TV-OTT drama rankings as well, as reported by Naver.

Ad

IU and Park Bo-gum made top rankings for the second week of March, according to Good Data Corporation, a K-content online competitiveness analysis agency.

In the popularity ranking of drama casts, IU and Park Bo-gum occupied the top positions for two weeks in a row, leading to Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines taking first position in the TV-OTT drama ranking for the following week.

When Life Gives You Tangerines and other drama ratings

In just three days, When Life Gives You Tangerines has captured 3.6 million views on account of the total hours watched divided by its actual running time. This accomplishment made it the fourth in the Global TOP 10 (Non-English) series chart. It also entered the TOP 10 charts of 24 nations, including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Peru, and Bolivia, as reported by The Korea Times on March 15.

Ad

Trending

In the case of non-drama, third and seventh places went to IU and Park Bo-gum, propelling KBS1's Gayo Stage to the fifth position overall in buzz.

This constitutes the first entrance into the top 20 of the non-drama category of Gayo Stage ever since 2015.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, KBS2's The Seasons - Park Bo-gum's Cantatbile also made an impressive debut by coming in seventh during its first week, and Park Bo-gum himself secured the sixth position in the Non-Drama actor category.

In the meantime, in TV OTT rankings, When Life Gives You Tangerines is followed by MBC's Undercover High School and SBS's Treasure Island, tvN's That Guy is a Black Flame Dragon, and this situation is at the back of JTBC's The Art of Negotiation with a massive spike of 46.6%.

Ad

Ad

In the non-drama section, first place is taken by MBC's Good Day, ending a five-week streak at the top for ENA/SBS Plus's I'm SOLO, now at number two; the final week performance of Mr. Trot 3 popped into third, joining tvN's You Quiz on the Block and KBS1's Gayo Stage in positions four and five, respectively.

The weekly rankings are drawn from the analysis of news articles, VON (netizen discussions), videos (clips and shorts), social media activity, and audience responses.

Ad

According to the measure of credibility, irrelevant data and manipulative practices to line up with rankings are filtered out to archive over 97% accuracy in reporting. Official rankings are issued Tuesday every week on the homepage of FUNdex.

When Life Gives You Tangerines releases Volume 3 teaser

When Life Gives You Tangerines released posters and a trailer for its next Volume which is scheduled to air on the 21st on Netflix.

Ad

The fall poster incorporates a touching family moment involving Ae-soon (Moon So-ri), Gwan-sik (Park Hae-joon), their daughter Geum-myeong (IU), and an unidentified young dude, who suggests changing circumstances regarding relationships.

Ad

One can observe a blossoming expression across Ae-soon’s face while Gwan-sik appears severe, thereby inciting curious minds about this narrative. The third act of the drama inculcates that Geum-myeong starts living by herself with her own love life and development process.

The trailer shows her leading life away from her parents with carefree joy alongside Young-beom (Lee Jun-young), as Ae-soon and Gwan-sik continued propounding their parental aid through every hurdle to her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback