Undercover High School episodes 5 & 6 recap: Jeong Hae-seong learns shocking connection between his missing father and the mission

Undercover High School starring Seo Kang-joon and Jin Ki-joo aired episodes 5 & 6 on March 7 and 8 on MBC. Undercover High School follows the story of Jeong Hae-seong, played by Seo Kang-joon, an NIS agent who infiltrates a high school for the mission to find gold bars hidden there. He gets involved with his homeroom teacher, Oh Su-ah, depicted by Jin Ki-joo, who is suspicious of him, but he also resembles her first love.

In episode 5 of Undercover High School, Jeong Hae-seong was investigating the clock in the student council room at night. He received a suspicious letter saying, "Hello! Agent Jeong Hae-seong." Furthermore, the school director, Seo Myeong-joo, is aware of Jeong Hae-seong's identity. Later, Jeong Hae-seong received a call from the watchman who had sent him the letter.

He visited the watchman, who asked him to come to the school rooftop. As soon as Jeong Hae-seong reached the building, he saw the watchman falling down. The watchman held Jeong Hae-seong's father, Jeong Jae-hyeon's notebook.

Jeong Hae-seong reaches the top floor to see a man there, suspecting him to be the killer. The two got into a fistfight, and the killer tried to take the notebook until someone who was climbing the stairs disrupted them.

The killer and Jeong Hae-seong were on guard but couldn't see anyone. The killer ran away, and it turned out to be Principal Park Jae-moon, who was ordered by Seo Myung-joo.

In Undercover High School episode 6, Jeong Hae-seong confronts NIS director Kim Hyung-bae for not warning him about the mission. This is because Jeong Hae-seong's father, Jeong Jae-hyun, went missing 22 years ago while working on the same mission of finding the King's Gold.

Undercover High School ep 5-6 recap: Jeong Hae-seong reveals his identity as an NIS agent to Oh Su-ah

In Undercover High School episode 5, Jeong Hae-seong ranks 10th in school and is selected by Lee Ye-na as the new student council member. Meanwhile, Oh Su-ah was suspicious of Jeong Hae-seong's NIS teammates, whom he introduced to her as his part-time colleagues from the café.

Later, Lee Ye-na invited Ahn Yu-jeong and Jeong Hae-seong for dinner to celebrate his first term as a student council member. Ahn Yu-jeong did not want to go, but Lee Ye-na manipulated her into going. At dinner, Lee Ye-na asked Ahn Yu-jeong to run an errand, and she was about to accept it. However, Jeong Hae-seong was furious seeing Lee Ye-na treat his sister like a servant.

He asked her to stop and said he would let this go once but warned her not to do it again. As Lee Ye-na left, Ahn Yu-jeong flipped at Jeong Hae-seong as she did not want him to see this side of her friendship with Lee Ye-na. She admitted that she was her "maid," and this got her a place in the council.

Ahn Yu-jeong told Jeong Hae-seong not to meddle in her issues again. Meanwhile, Seo Myeong-joo called Lee Ye-na to her office, and it was revealed that she ordered her to take Jeong Hae-seong for a meal. Seo Myeong-joo asked her to get rid of Ahn Yu-jeong, who took her spot by ranking first in school.

In Undercover High School episode 5's epilogue, it was shown that Oh Su-ah had seen Jeong Jae-hyeon when she was a kid and was friends with Jeong Si-hyeon (now Jeong Hae-seong). She also saw an image of Jeong Jae-hyeon in the school's 2003 anthology book.

In episode 6 of Undercover High School, Jeong Hae-seong almost hit the NIS director from hiding that his father went missing because of this mission. Jeong Hae-seong asked Ahn Seok-ho if he also knew about it, but he responded that he was not aware.

He decides to take a step back from the mission and decides to not attend school, receiving demerits from Oh Su-ah. He soon realized that his father would have been lonely during the mission and that he needed to find out whether he was alive or not.

He returned to the team and was ready to complete the next task, which led him to the legend of the piano that plays by itself. At school, Oh Su-ah confronts Jeong Hae-seong about the night when the watchman died. She was the one climbing the stairs to the rooftop, but she hid as soon as she saw Jeong Hae-seong with a gun.

Jeong Hae-seong came clean and threatened her to help, or she would go to prison. He then informed Ahn Seok-ho and the team about resolving the issue with Oh Su-ah by threatening her. Ahn Seok-ho told him that they would land in trouble, as what he did was illegal and may lead Oh Su-ah to reveal their plans.

Jeong Hae-seong visits her mother's restaurant and apologizes to her, asking her to help him out. She was not going to say yes but had second thoughts about getting recognition for the noble work of helping the NIS. She agreed to help him out.

Later, in Undercover High School episode 6, it was revealed that Seo Myeong-joo got rid of the watchman as he was aware of Jeong Jae-hyeon's mission and wanted Jeong Hae-seong to know it. The watchman was also aware that Seo Myeong-joo had a mole in the NIS who leaked information about the mission to her.

The piano legend was about a girl and a boy who played the instrument together as a duet. The girl learned that she was pregnant one day and informed the boy, only to receive a harsh response. She ends up taking her life. One day, the boy was playing the piano and saw some keys moving on their own. He looked in the mirror and saw the ghost of the girl sitting beside her.

The piano is located in Seo Myeong-joo’s office, and it is not easily accessible as the building is usually closed and opens only on the Night of Byeongmun event. He learned that it would be difficult for him to get the invite as his demerits are 19. He participated in a photoshoot with other students or the school, which would give him 25 merits, and this would get rid of his demerits.

By the end of Undercover High School episode 6, Lee Ye-na got into an argument with Ahn Yu-jeong, who was trying to look out for her, saying that she was not her friend. Jeong Hae-seong interrupted their conversation, and Lee Ye-na misunderstood that there was something going on between them.

Lee Ye-na had previously told Ahn Yu-jeong that she liked Jeong Hae-seong. Lee Ye-na left the place angrily, and Ahn Yu-jeong followed.

Jeong Hae-seong tried to go behind them, but Oh Su-ah stopped him. She later explained to him that his sister did not want him to get involved with her issues and asked him to step back. She suggested he let them resolve their own issues.

In Undercover High School episode 6’s epilogue, it was shown that Jeong Hae-seong found his father's base for the mission in school. Viewers may catch Undercover High School every Friday and Saturday on MBC.

