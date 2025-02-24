Undercover High School episodes 1 & 2 recap: Did Jeong Hae-seong get caught by Oh Su-ah on his first day?

Undercover High School, starring Seo Kang-joon and Jin Ki-joo, dropped episodes 1 and 2 on MBC on February 21 and 22, 2025. Undercover High School follows the story of a transferred student named Jeong Hae-seong— played by Seo Kang-joon— who captures everyone’s attention with his stunning visuals.

Ad

However, Jeong Hae-seong is much older than he looks. He is an NIS agent who has enrolled in the high school to find King Gojong's gold, which went missing in the 20th century.

Meanwhile, Jin Ki-joo plays the role of Oh Su-ah, a Korean history teacher on contract, who becomes the homeroom teacher of Jeong Hae-seong. Oh Su-ah finds herself in a situation where Jeong Hae-seong reminds her of her first love, who had left her with wounds.

Ad

Trending

In the first episode of Undercover High School, Jeong Hae-seong took his first step toward his mission, and tried searching the old building of the school. As he tried to enter one of the classrooms, he was stopped by Oh Su-ah, who was patrolling the area at the time. However, Oh Su-ah could not recognize his face as he wore a mask and ran out of the place as quickly.

Ad

Undercover High School episodes 1-2 recap: Jeong Hae-seong learns board directors were also searching for the gold

In Undercover High School episode 1, Jeong Hae-seong went on a mission to get back a Buddha statue that was supposed to be brought in safely. However, the statue was broken, leading him to his demotion. Due to this, he had to go undercover as a high school student to find gold bars worth 800 million KRW.

Ad

According to the rumors, King Gojong's gold bars are hidden somewhere in the school. On the other hand, Oh Su-ah tried to impress the vice principal on his birthday to get a full-time position as a teacher, but unfortunately, she ended up snatching his wig in front of the staff.

She went to her mother's restaurant and saw minors trying to buy drinks without showing their IDs. The minors started to behave rudely with her. At the same time, Jeong Hae-seong was there with his colleagues for a team dinner, and saw Oh Su-ah being harassed by the kids. He stopped them and hit them to save Oh Su-ah.

Ad

The next day, Oh Su-ah saw Jeong Hae-seong in school and was shocked because he was a high schooler who had drinks at her mother's restaurant last night. She scolded him for drinking while Jeong Hae-seong reminded her that she didn't do anything great, as she hit the kids with him. Since it was the first, Oh Su-ah let him go.

Ad

As the Undercover High School episode 1 proceeded, Jeong Hae-seong found an old building in the school, off limits to the students. He found it suspicious and planned to look into it.

Meanwhile, he also saw his classmate Lee Dong-min getting bullied by Park Tae-su, but he turned a blind eye as his priority was the mission. By the end of Undercover High School episode 1, Jeong Hae-seong could not check the building as he was almost caught by Oh Su-ah.

Ad

In Undercover High School episode 2, the news of Oh Su-ah bumping into an intruder in the old building circulated throughout the whole school. Director Seo Myung-jo also knew about the intruder and asked security to find him.

Meanwhile, Park Tae-su forced Lee Dong-min to stay in a trash box, but Jeong Hae-seong helped him come out. Oh Su-ah, who saw this from afar, believed that Lee Dong-min was being bullied by Jeong Hae-seong.

Ad

She took him to the counseling room and asked him to explain. Jeong Hae-seong stated that it was not the case, but could not explain more about the situation as Lee Dong-min said that he would get in trouble if he spoke about Park Tae-su.

Oh Su-ah noticed Jeong Hae-seong’s and tried to check it, as it was similar to that of the intruder, but failed to check it. Notably, Park Tae-su is the son of an assemblyman.

Ad

Later in Undercover High School episode 2, Jeong Hae-seong learned about the urban legend of the old building from Lee Dong-min, where a girl committed s*icide due to bullying. Park Tae-su saw the two eating lunch together and fumed at Jeong Hae-seong for helping Lee Dong-min. Park Tae-su and Jeong Hae-seong got into a physical fight, where the latter tried to control himself.

Ad

Oh, Su-ah came and saw the students fighting and took them to the counseling room. The vice principal saved Park Tae-su, who asked him to leave. When Oh Su-ah entered the room, only Jeong Hae-seong was there, and she started asking him about the fight.

Jeong Hae-seong counter-questioned her if she cared about the class or stated that Park Tae-su is a good actor. Jeong Hae-seong decided to not talk about the bullying incident, but asked her to do better about the situation.

Ad

As Undercover High School episode 2 progressed, it was shown that Park Tae-su had borrowed money from a mysterious man, who asked him to bring cash or bring him ID cards. Park Tae-su visited Lee Dong-min’s house and lied to his grandmother. Park Tae-su told her that Lee Dong-min got a scholarship, and they needed her ID for it to proceed. Park Tae-su introduced himself as “Jeong Hae-seong.”

Lee Dong-min was at his delivery part-time job, and saw Jeong Hae-seong entering the old building. Lee Dong-min followed him inside, despite Jeong Hae-seong asking him not to. By the end of Undercover High School episode 2, Jeong Hae-seong went to the underground floor of the building, and found out that Director Seo Myung-jo also did not know where the gold was, and that she too was searching for it.

Ad

Seo Myung-jo had placed a camera inside the basement room Jeong Hae-seong stood in. She was able to see him. Lee Dong-min and Jeong Hae-seong also learned that the urban legend was true, as they saw a skeleton buried in the ballet classroom.

To know more, viewers can catch up on Undercover High School every Friday and Saturday on MBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback