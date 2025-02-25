"It’s kinda boring"- Internet divided as My Dearest Nemesis gains 62.6M pre-release views becoming tvN's most watched drama surpassing Lovely Runner

My Dearest Nemesis, the tvN rom-com drama has surpassed over 62.6 million views through their pre-release videos on several social media platforms, surpassing Lovely Runner.

According to K-drama handle, My Dearest Nemesis starring Moon Ga-young and Choi Hyun-wook is currently in the second week of its airing and has garnered 62.6 millions views on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Naver TV, Tik Tok, and YouTube, just with their pre-view content so far.

With this, the drama has now surpassed Lovely Runner which was one of the most watched shows on the South Korean OTT platform TVING in 2024, with reportedly fewer promotions by tvN. This news gained mixed reactions from fans who have watched both the shows. One user opined,

"I'm sorry but it's kinda boring."

"Does it really matter when the drama is shit," a netizen stated.

"It’s a flop glossing over the pre release views actual ratings are real bad," a user wrote.

Some netizens gave mixed reviews about My Dearest Nemesis drawing comparisons to Lovely Runner.

"I’ve only watched two episodes, but I say no. LR was already amazing first two episodes, with LR, I was hooked day 1, and couldn’t wait for the following episodes. I can’t say the same for DN," a fan commented.

"Um organically chemistry like Lovely Runner never in my 15 years watching kdramas but it is good both ML are good at acting....," another fan commented.

"I love both and MoonGa is one of my faves, but I will give it to #LovelyRunner organic growing they had zero promotion or ad support whereas #MyDearestNemesis does! So their impact will be higher in the first stage lets see the rest of the running....." a netizen mentioned.

Meanwhile, some fans shared the reason why they have been enjoying the Moon Ga-young and Choi Hyun-wook rom-com drama.

"I started it and it’s totally my kind of drama with my favorite leads. I love RPG games or MMORPG games," a viewer said.

"The drama is going well, and the second leads have their own story too, which is also interesting to watch," a fan wrote.

"ngl i actually really liked the first 2 eps, i just hope it keeps the same pace/comedy throughout the series," a netizen stated.

More about tvN rom-com dramas My Dearest Nemesis and Lovely Runner

My Dearest Nemesis is a story about Baek Su-jeong, played by Moon Ga-young, a development team leader at Yongseong Departmental Store, and her boss Ban Ju-yeon, portrayed by Choi Hyun-wook, the director of the store.

Ban Ju-yeon and Baek Su-jeong were online friends who met through gaming in their teens. However, Baek Su-jeong rejects Ban Ju-yeon when he confesses his love for her. The drama takes an exciting turn as she starts working at Yongseong Departmental Store and reunites with him as her boss.

Meanwhile, Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon is about a fan and a Korean singer. Kim Hye-yoon played Im Sol, who is a huge fan of Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok) who commits s*icide due to the struggles in his life. Im Sol gets a chance to turn back time and prevent happenings that may lead Ryu Sun-jae to his death.

Lovely Runner is available on Netflix, while My Dearest Nemesis airs every Monday and Tuesday on tvN and Viki.

